Howard is the cancer holding the Dolphins back

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

"" Howard is a classic case of why you draft charactor over talent. Howard is a borderline All pro. He has no heart against the run and I have seen him get beat on big plays that have cost us plenty of games over his career. ""



ANUFan

ANUFan

I hate any player that avoids contact like everyone. But Howard is the least of the Dolphins problems at this stage.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Lol personally I thought it was Needham with the wasting career quote.

But it wouldn't surprise me if it's Howard. I mean the article did claim it was someone or players you couldn't get rid of.

I still feel the same. If it's Howard time to trade him. If not, let's see how negotiations go
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

This is a speculation piece from a guy that thinks Nick Saban will leave Bama to coach the Dolphins again. Its like citing a thread started on Finheaven as a source.
 
