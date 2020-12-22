 Howard to Pro Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard to Pro Bowl

S

Sean

Just Win, Baby
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
4,244
Reaction score
727
Age
28
Baker and Ogbah snubs for sure... even Bobby McCain improved vastly this year
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,848
Reaction score
930
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
Happy for Howard and thanks for posting but I mean who really cares about the Pro Bowl. From the voting process and the favorites, to the actual game. Total joke
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
40,712
Reaction score
5,537
Location
Northern Virginia
Travis34 said:
Very well deserved.

Sanders a big snub, but has missed a few recently.... Ogbah could've maybe got in too..

Wonder if X can make the all-pro list, thats way better anyways
Click to expand...

Justin Tucker is 23-26. Sanders is 30-33. That’s a travesty Tucker made it over him.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
926
Reaction score
1,930
Age
31
Location
New York
Sean said:
Baker and Ogbah snubs for sure... even Bobby McCain improved vastly this year
Click to expand...
Tucker 23/26, Sanders 30/33. IMO I consider him the biggest of the snubs. That’s what happens when one guy is on the most over hyped team in the NFL on a yearly basis and the other guy is on Miami.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,349
Reaction score
1,577
Age
30
Location
Tallahassee
Sean said:
Baker and Ogbah snubs for sure... even Bobby McCain improved vastly this year
Click to expand...
Eh looking at the roster it’s hard to put any of them in there. Certainly not McCain. If anyone got snubbed it’s Jones but realistically no real chance with only 1 pick
 
Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

"Deep Threat"
Joined
Sep 7, 2010
Messages
5,007
Reaction score
861
Sanders biggest snub. They obviously go on reputation and past performance for K. They want their perennial fave in Tucker to go each year. It's just a given. They would never put Sanders in over him. Not sexy enough, not a big guy in college, and they tend to not like picking Miami players.

Sanders also hit the most 50+ FG's, best accuracy in those and regular FG's, XP's, and has hit the most and highest percentage of trajectory middle kicks in the NFL, and likely NFL history but don't know how long that was tracked. That's kicks right down the middle in a small area of width of 6 ft. which is the middle 1/3 of the goal post width of 18 ft 6 inches. (I think most of his actually went into the 3 ft width right SMACK in the middle) So yeah, that can't be topped. Look at video of all Sanders FG's! And then Tucker's. This year alone. Not even close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom