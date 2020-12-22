Howard to Pro Bowl

Sanders biggest snub. They obviously go on reputation and past performance for K. They want their perennial fave in Tucker to go each year. It's just a given. They would never put Sanders in over him. Not sexy enough, not a big guy in college, and they tend to not like picking Miami players.



Sanders also hit the most 50+ FG's, best accuracy in those and regular FG's, XP's, and has hit the most and highest percentage of trajectory middle kicks in the NFL, and likely NFL history but don't know how long that was tracked. That's kicks right down the middle in a small area of width of 6 ft. which is the middle 1/3 of the goal post width of 18 ft 6 inches. (I think most of his actually went into the 3 ft width right SMACK in the middle) So yeah, that can't be topped. Look at video of all Sanders FG's! And then Tucker's. This year alone. Not even close.