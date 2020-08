Its never a good sign when there is a followup surgery. It reflects poorly on the Dolphin medical staff in that they let him back on the field when he was clearly not ready and he had to be shut down and go under the knife again.



Everything they're doing now has the feel of precautionary measures and I'm sure he'll be on the field week 1. Whether hes actually fully healed and back to his former self is something it might take an entire season to decipher.