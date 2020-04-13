How’s everyone doing?

GBpackers10
Active Roster
I hope all is well with Dolphin nation. I would give anything to have football this fall. I’m surviving here but wish things were different than this virus stuff. I hope you all had a Happy Easter, love you all.
I’d rather lose a heartbreaker in the playoffs than go through all this.Goodluck to all. The sooner we get through this, the sooner we can return to a normal semblance of what was.
That's part of the problem imo.....I'd hope at least some things are different but people want to get back to the way it was before which was good for some things but bad for othersGoodluck to all. The sooner we get through this, the sooner we can return to a normal semblance of what was.
Thank you. I hope so, one is a week in and the other 2 weeks and both still fighting a fever. But, talking to them on the phone they seem to be in good spirits and a little more active recently. So we are hoping they are turning a corner.Sorry to hear that. Are they going to be ok? I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Hey Danny good seeing you brother. I hope we both get to see a future Dolphin Packer matchup someday again.That's part of the problem imo.....I'd hope at least some things are different but people want to get back to the way it was before which was good for some things but bad for others
We will buddy.....just a matter of when.Hey Danny good seeing you brother. I hope we both get to see a future Dolphin Packer matchup someday again.
The Dolphin Packer game from 2010 is on YouTube. The full game, fun game to watch.We will buddy.....just a matter of when.
Lousy as usual. The only big signings I ever remember GB making was Reggie White in 1993, Seth Joyner in 1997 and Charles Woodson around 2006. The Packers for some reason hate FA, how bout you guys? Anything great this offseason for the Dolphins?Thanks for checking in GB, doing pretty good here still, virus and all. What have you thought of the packers off season so far? Draft hopes?