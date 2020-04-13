How’s everyone doing?

C

ccdolfan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
278
Reaction score
51
Location
Miami
Happy Easter. Ya, this 'Rona is still kicking and really taking a toll on all the front line workers (nurses, DRs, hospital staff, grocery people, etc). I'm very lucky my wife and I can work from home. But, it has hit her family hard as they are now not working and 2 of them got the virus. We have been sending them money and grocery delivery to help out.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,167
Reaction score
1,590
Location
Miami
Goodluck to all. The sooner we get through this, the sooner we can return to a normal semblance of what was.
 
G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
521
Reaction score
511
Sorry to hear that. Are they going to be ok? I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,124
Reaction score
40,294
Location
Kissimmee,FL
illscriptures said:
Goodluck to all. The sooner we get through this, the sooner we can return to a normal semblance of what was.
Click to expand...
That's part of the problem imo.....I'd hope at least some things are different but people want to get back to the way it was before which was good for some things but bad for others
 
C

ccdolfan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
278
Reaction score
51
Location
Miami
GBpackers10 said:
Sorry to hear that. Are they going to be ok? I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Click to expand...
Thank you. I hope so, one is a week in and the other 2 weeks and both still fighting a fever. But, talking to them on the phone they seem to be in good spirits and a little more active recently. So we are hoping they are turning a corner.
 
G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
521
Reaction score
511
Danny said:
That's part of the problem imo.....I'd hope at least some things are different but people want to get back to the way it was before which was good for some things but bad for others
Click to expand...
Hey Danny good seeing you brother. I hope we both get to see a future Dolphin Packer matchup someday again.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,465
Reaction score
2,729
Good here on my end thanks for putting this out. Somethings are more important than other things and I’m considering this a wake up call. Onward to the draft baby
 
G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
521
Reaction score
511
I’ll tell you what I’ll appreciate watching Sports when it’s back on more than ever.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,844
Reaction score
5,143
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
Thanks for checking in GB, doing pretty good here still, virus and all. What have you thought of the packers off season so far? Draft hopes?
 
G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
521
Reaction score
511
Travis34 said:
Thanks for checking in GB, doing pretty good here still, virus and all. What have you thought of the packers off season so far? Draft hopes?
Click to expand...
Lousy as usual. The only big signings I ever remember GB making was Reggie White in 1993, Seth Joyner in 1997 and Charles Woodson around 2006. The Packers for some reason hate FA, how bout you guys? Anything great this offseason for the Dolphins?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom