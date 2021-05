Ikema said: Anyone know how Hunt or Kindley looking physically this year? I hope Kindley at least lost a little weight, he wasn't the most mobile last year. It's important that these linemen can reach their secondary blocking assignments. In my opinion that's what killed us last year. Click to expand...

Kindley is never going to be a guy that consistently gets to the 2nd level. When you draft a kid his size, you are expecting to get a mauler who can wear down DTs. Part of the reason we struggled last year was Flowers filling the same role as Kindley and Karras being wildly mediocre. Skura and Hunt should be an improvement in the interior.