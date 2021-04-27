HUnt to Guard

Bopkin02
Dolphins to move Robert Hunt from tackle to guard, may draft a tackle in first round - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins’ decision to trade starting guard Ereck Flowers may have demonstrated that they’re committed to taking a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will move starting right tackle Robert Hunt to right...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Or Grier wants Cinci to take Sewell because that would mean one less OT for Cinci in round 2.