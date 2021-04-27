 HUnt to Guard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HUnt to Guard

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins to move Robert Hunt from tackle to guard, may draft a tackle in first round - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins’ decision to trade starting guard Ereck Flowers may have demonstrated that they’re committed to taking a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will move starting right tackle Robert Hunt to right...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I think this means Tevin Jenkins at 18.
Or Grier wants Cinci to take Sewell because that would mean one less OT for Cinci in round 2.
 
Could happen, but Sewell feels like a smokescreen. Listen, he's a great player and I wouldn't hate the pick. But Miami could also look to pick up a guard somewhere during the draft and keep Hunt at RT. As an example, Davis, from Ohio State, is now being mocked in the 3rd round which I think would be a steal.

I think if the team is determined to move Hunt to guard they do have to take an OT fairly early. These guys are going to fly off the board.
 
Totally fine with this. I’d say it’s not guaranteed we add an OT, but damn I hope we do now. Love Hunts potential at guard as opposed to tackle.

also- Kindley played on the left side in college, so seems safe to assume that’s his spot.

when dieter was able to come in late last year, he was alright. I think he got blown up within the first few plays but he held his own after that. He’s likely the first man up, interior wise imo
 
