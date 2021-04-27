Could happen, but Sewell feels like a smokescreen. Listen, he's a great player and I wouldn't hate the pick. But Miami could also look to pick up a guard somewhere during the draft and keep Hunt at RT. As an example, Davis, from Ohio State, is now being mocked in the 3rd round which I think would be a steal.



I think if the team is determined to move Hunt to guard they do have to take an OT fairly early. These guys are going to fly off the board.