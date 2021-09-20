 Hunter Long Inactive? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hunter Long Inactive?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,624
Reaction score
15,262
Location
Columbus, OH
Why was Hunter Long inactive? Because of Shaheen? Long should always be active he’s better than every other TE not named Gesicki.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,948
Reaction score
27,885
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
AZStryker said:
Ya Long being inactive didn’t make any sense. However, what from today did make any sense?
Click to expand...
There was a lady in front of me wearing a white dress with no bra and then around 2ish it started to rain. Best part of the game and it made all the sense that's ever sensed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom