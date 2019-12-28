This song was written for you.I like him. He's not Burrow but if he was the starting QB for LSU and Burrow was the starting QB for OU, LSU would still be winning. Maybe not by quite as much.
Wow, really? They're not even the same type of QB. Hurts just isn't an accurate thrower, he wasn't even that good when he was at Alabama. No way in hell would he be putting up the numbers Burrow has.
Not sure why. I love Burrow but since we won't get him... I was singing his praises since early in the season and was crucified for daring to say I preferred him over Tua. I wouldn't mind Hurts in the 2nd round, second pick.
Never NEVER question the Tua fanboys! The first rule of arrogant club is never to question the Tua-God.
He threw 31 TD passes and rushed for 20. Don't say he's not that good.
I don't think anyone including the OP mentioned Tua's name.