JRYCRL said: I like him. He's not Burrow but if he was the starting QB for LSU and Burrow was the starting QB for OU, LSU would still be winning. Maybe not by quite as much. Click to expand...

Wow, really? They’re not even the same type of QB. Hurts just isn’t an accurate thrower, he wasn’t even that good when he was at Alabama. No way in hell would he be putting up the numbers Burrow has.