Hurts

JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Scout Team
I like him. He's not Burrow but if he was the starting QB for LSU and Burrow was the starting QB for OU, LSU would still be winning. Maybe not by quite as much.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
JRYCRL said:
I like him. He's not Burrow but if he was the starting QB for LSU and Burrow was the starting QB for OU, LSU would still be winning. Maybe not by quite as much.
This song was written for you.

 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Reading Is Fundamental
JRYCRL said:
I like him. He's not Burrow but if he was the starting QB for LSU and Burrow was the starting QB for OU, LSU would still be winning. Maybe not by quite as much.
Wow, really? They’re not even the same type of QB. Hurts just isn’t an accurate thrower, he wasn’t even that good when he was at Alabama. No way in hell would he be putting up the numbers Burrow has.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Scout Team
AdamD13 said:
This song was written for you.

Not sure why. I love Burrow but since we won’t get him... I was singing his praises since early in the season and was crucified for daring to say I preferred him over Tua. I wouldn’t mind Hurts in the 2nd round, second pick.
 
F

Feverdream

Second String
JRYCRL said:
Not sure why. I love Burrow but since we won’t get him... I was singing his praises since early in the season and was crucified for daring to say I preferred him over Tua. I wouldn’t mind Hurts in the 2nd round, second pick.
Never NEVER question the Tua fanboys! The first rule of arrogant club is never to question the Tua-God.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Scout Team
mrbunglez said:
Wow, really? They’re not even the same type of QB. Hurts just isn’t an accurate thrower, he wasn’t even that good when he was at Alabama. No way in hell would he be putting up the numbers Burrow has.
He threw 31 TD passes and rushed for 20. Don’t say he’s not that good.
LSU “team” way better than Oklahoma “team”. Not close. LSU would win the game with Hurts at QB even with Tom Brady on OU.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
QB #5 on my list, I would not touch him with 1a or 1b, wouldn't cry rivers of tears at 1c or 2a, would be hard to pass on him if he's there and we've not addressed QB at 2b or 3a.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
If this game did anything, it highlighted how far out of the mix Hurt SHOULD be during the draft.If he gets drafted anywhere before the 3rd round I'd lay odds that Tannenbaum is in that team's war room on some way, shape, or form.
 
