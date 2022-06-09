Hyde: Ross offered Sean Payton a 5 year $100m contract to coach Dolphins

It would've made Payton the highest paid coach in the league. It got so close Payton assistant coaches were calling Miami media and asking opinions about real estate in South Florida.
"Its pretty much a done deal" one assistant coach said. Tom Brady told Bruce Beal he would only play for a proven coach so the plan was hatched to pair Payton and Brady together. The Brian Flores lawsuit derailed the negotiations.
Dave Hyde: Sean Payton was offered mega-deal by Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t deny interest — what could have been
League insiders still abuzz with details about the Dolphins deal that never happened involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
