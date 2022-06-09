 Hyde: Ross offered Sean Payton a 5 year $100m contract to coach Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hyde: Ross offered Sean Payton a 5 year $100m contract to coach Dolphins

It would've made Payton the highest paid coach in the league. It got so close Payton assistant coaches were calling Miami media and asking opinions about real estate in South Florida.

"Its pretty much a done deal" one assistant coach said. Tom Brady told Bruce Beal he would only play for a proven coach so the plan was hatched to pair Payton and Brady together. The Brian Flores lawsuit derailed the negotiations.

www.sun-sentinel.com

Dave Hyde: Sean Payton was offered mega-deal by Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t deny interest — what could have been

League insiders still abuzz with details about the Dolphins deal that never happened involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
www.sun-sentinel.com
 
I'm actually glad we didn't end up with him. I've never seen a coach get praised so much for being slightly above average. Three straight years at 7-9, 1/3 of the time finishing at or under .500 with the Saints, another 9-8 year, a bunch of 11-5 seasons despite playing in a relatively meh division and having one of the top 3 QB in the league at the time.
 
Im shocked the first thing I get clicking on this is a site asking me for money...
 
This is all true. I believe it 100%. Ross wanted a new QB and coach. I do understand alot of people here think otherwise, and that's fine as well.
 
