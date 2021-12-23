Hypothesis on Tua's ball velocity due to grip & The Duke

Get a grip: How Mahomes, Brady, Lamar and 10 other QBs fling the football Patrick Mahomes credits his early baseball career. Josh Allen learned by throwing rocks in a dumpster. Big Ben ... never gave it much thought. But the NFL's quarterbacks all have something to say about how they hold the football.

So I recently watched the clip the Dolphins posted with Tua and Will Smith. During this clip Will asks Tua to teach him how to throw and Tua talks about how he keeps 3 fingers on the laces (which is really rare). I played QB and have larger hands, keeping three fingers on the laces makes no sense to me. Then it got me thinking. In order to keep 3 fingers on the laces your hand needs to move more towards the center of the ball.Now bare with me...I've often noticed how Tua looks like he can put serious velocity on slants and shorter hooks but for some reason deeper throws seem to be lacking velocity quite noticeably.We can all see that in college he seemed to have noticeably more zip on his deep balls.My hypothesis is this-In HS/college Tua was able to get away with a unique grip style on the slimmer NCAA approved football. When he needed to move up to The Duke (A ball that's a bit more spherical than college) his grip began to work against him. Since he's basically choking up on the ball to keep 3 fingers on the laces, he's losing velocity on passes that require an upward trajectory. Holding the ball closer to its center point makes it much more difficult to launch a ball deep, especially now with a fatter NFL ball.So this would explain why he's ripping slants and other routes that don't require much of an upward trajectory and why his deeper passes seem to lose steam and fail to sail as far as they should.If anyone has a ball around them try picking it up and getting your pinky, ring, and Middle finger on the laces, you'll recognize how much closer to the center of the ball you're holding it at now.Here's an article for refence you'll notice each of these Qb's grips are further back than Tua's