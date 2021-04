Jerry Jeudy

#9 overall

2021 4th

#6 overall

#50 overall

Complete speculation here, we can all agree the draft can’t get here soon enough. But if the rumors that we want to trade down again are true, what would y’all think of this trade:Miami Receives:Denver Receives:Trying to be realistic on value, I would take this trade in a heartbeat. Come out of the 1st with Jeudy, Parsons/Sewell/whoever at 9, and pick 18. Discuss