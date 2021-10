mbhcu98 said: Ok. I'm ready to say we should've drafted Herbert.lol Tua seems to be a huge mistake. I feel it's important for the organization to detail whose choice was Tua. Greir, Flo or Ross. Unless Greir was forced to draft Tua by Ross, not drafting Herbert is a big black mark. Click to expand...

I guess if we are going to play revisionist history we also should have drafted M Williams, Ekelor, K Allen, Slater - brought in FA C Linsley, J Cook oh do you get the drift?I mean have you ever seen a pocket like that In Miami let alone 3 backs better than our Starter - backs who can pick up who can pick up incoming blitzing players ??The spoils are rich - Thank Grier for shopping at Piggly Wiggly