I am embarrassed but...

I will never give up on this team. What could happen next? Well this year is most likely shot, however Tua is coming back and maybe by the end of this year the team becomes his, we have the most cap space and no major free agency losses. The script could easily be flipped next year. Tua has some growing pains to go throughthis yearbut it could be worth it. Wholesale changes to coaches and players 3 yeara in is not a smart move.