 I am embarrassed but... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I am embarrassed but...

dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Aug 5, 2011
1,828
1,161
I will never give up on this team. What could happen next? Well this year is most likely shot, however Tua is coming back and maybe by the end of this year the team becomes his, we have the most cap space and no major free agency losses. The script could easily be flipped next year. Tua has some growing pains to go throughthis yearbut it could be worth it. Wholesale changes to coaches and players 3 yeara in is not a smart move.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
4,318
7,671
Lancaster Pennsylvania
This season the rest of the way for me is if Tua can become NFL material and if Flores can coach his way out of a dark cave. Probably won’t make the playoffs but if I see considerable improvement then maybe we have a light in a dark season
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

Mar 21, 2006
1,341
621
As a lifelong 54 year old Fins Fan…It’s hard, really hard to keep-keeping the faith. I have drank the cool-aid so many times before in the past, and been wrong obviously. I truly thought THIS time was different due to HOW we were doing it. I have been wanting a complete rebuild for years, and thought we finally had our next great coach. Time will tell, looked great before the season started. Looks really bleak right now if I’m totally honest.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Feb 20, 2017
7,040
9,274
Pembroke Pines, FL
All that's left is the potential that Tua proves to be the guy going forward. Grier should be canned regardless. Then, we have the entire offensive line to rebuild.

I'm treating the rest of the season like we're a bad young team with a second year QB that we took 5th overall. It'll be much more exciting that way.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Mar 13, 2006
6,273
3,224
Home
dolphintodd said:
I will never give up on this team. What could happen next? Well this year is most likely shot, however Tua is coming back and maybe by the end of this year the team becomes his, we have the most cap space and no major free agency losses. The script could easily be flipped next year. Tua has some growing pains to go throughthis yearbut it could be worth it. Wholesale changes to coaches and players 3 yeara in is not a smart move.
If the Dolphins fail to make the playoffs this season keeping Flores and Grier going into 2022 would be an epic failure. Do not allow those two to set he team back any further.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Mar 5, 2004
29,062
86,743
Institutionalized in PA
DuderinoN703 said:
A typical feeling of the season being over in October. **** our lives.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reaction GIF by WWE
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Jan 17, 2017
496
661
So now the only hope we have is the guy half the board thought had no hope to begin with!

It's laughable it's come to this 😂

If Tua has any sense he'll ask to stay on IR.
 
B

bdizzle00

May 5, 2007
951
1,153
GeauxFins2020 said:
About to turn the corner, eh, Easyrider? That was your tune last week...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Some of you effing people...I swear.
You know. It’s really mind boggling. There’s some people here that probably know a lot about football but when it comes to the Dolphins their Aqua and orange glasses just can’t seem to allow them to truly see what is going on on the field.

We stink. We are devoid of talent. There’s nothing more positive about this team than there is the Jags or the Texans. We have wasted the best chance of any team in recent history to improve their team quickly with an abundance of draft picks. It’s truly disgraceful.
 
