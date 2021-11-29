 I am making a $100 donation to celebrate the ignore feature. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I am making a $100 donation to celebrate the ignore feature.

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,824
Reaction score
13,923
Age
68
Location
Miami
I am sick and tired of the few posters on here who only come on this forum to bash Tua, no matter how he plays. So I am constantly putting these haters on ignore so I don’t waste my time reading their hateful comments. I appreciate that the moderators have included an ignore feature in the forum because Ignoring these haters makes the forum much more enjoyable to me.

So I will be making a $100 donation just to celebrate the fact I can ignore the haters. Thanks moderators.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
35,911
Reaction score
43,763
Location
The magic's in the music and the music's in me
Phinittowinit said:
I wonder what the price would be to ban dphinz and ghostarm? GoFundMe?
Click to expand...
dphinz is just trolling; he's been here a long time and is a legit fan thru the good and the bad

The other guy seems to have joined the forum 7 months ago specifically to attack Tua with venom that's rarely seen around here and certainly inappropriate.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,382
Reaction score
3,756
I love the mods and they have a tough job to balance fair discussion with trolling. But I would suggest that they should take a good look at posters who are here trolling, way beyond fair discussion. It's against board rules and should be enforced IMO. It's for the benefit of the entire board, lest you drive away traffic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom