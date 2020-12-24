I am Not Enjoying The Season Like I Should Be

phinking said: The 2020 Miami Dolphins are reminding me more and more of the 1981 to 1985 team. And that's a great thing. In those days we knew the Dolphins were a lock to make the playoffs and could contend for a Super bowl. The team looks extremely well coached. they look confident and they have a defense that always finds a way to make a play when they need to. They have a Quarterback that they can win with. So what's the problem? I have been so beaten down by this team since 2004, that I find myself just waiting for the collapse. Waiting for the familiar December meltdown even though I see no evidence of it so far. I think if they do make the playoffs or at least win one more game, I will have a much better appreciation for them when the season is over. Am I alone in this? Are there any of you who kind of feel the same way? Click to expand...

You really can't compare this team to teams past, because they had a different mentality, with different coaches, but think about this...1. Which team had a QB that can compare to Tua...He has already made countless bigboy throws, and in pressure time orchestrated some huge drives when we needed it...Then remember, he is still not close to the QB he soon will be when that light comes on.2. When has Miami had a Defense as scary as the one we have now. It seems almost like when a quality offense starts to move the ball on us in crunch time (Chiefs), the Defense puts it into another gear, and boom, Offense is stalled.3. When have you seen a team that just will themselves to do the unexpected.-Tua is starting 1st game...Defense plays out of their minds.-Miami has star players thrown out of games...Rest of team just pour it on, where they look even better.-Miami loses all their star receivers while losing by around 20 against the most exolosive offense in the NFL...Defense put it into gear, and start stopping them, While Tua working with 2nd and 3rd stringers, begins to pick them apart to come back within one score.-Playing a team with one of the best HC, who owns Rookies, with still 2nd and 3rd string Receivers...Tua after an INT, plays flawless including running two TDs in, the other RBs have the best game of the season on the ground, and the Defense bullies the Patriots to do little to nothing to counter Miami other then FGs.This is another team entirely, and them getting into the playoffs is not making other AFC teams feel comfortable.