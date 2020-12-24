 I am Not Enjoying The Season Like I Should Be | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I am Not Enjoying The Season Like I Should Be

The 2020 Miami Dolphins are reminding me more and more of the 1981 to 1985 team. And that's a great thing. In those days we knew the Dolphins were a lock to make the playoffs and could contend for a Super bowl. The team looks extremely well coached. they look confident and they have a defense that always finds a way to make a play when they need to. They have a Quarterback that they can win with. So what's the problem? I have been so beaten down by this team since 2004, that I find myself just waiting for the collapse. Waiting for the familiar December meltdown even though I see no evidence of it so far. I think if they do make the playoffs or at least win one more game, I will have a much better appreciation for them when the season is over. Am I alone in this? Are there any of you who kind of feel the same way?
 
Zeb

I am enjoying this year more than most years. I was born in 88 so didn't get to see some of the great dolphin teams. But even though I am enjoying this year a whole lot I am also holding back some joy because I too am concerned of a collapse. Even though like you said this team shows no evidence that it will collapse.

I think if we get to 10 wins and miss the playoffs we can still be very proud of this team and what they have accomplished this year. The future is looking very bright in Miami
 
SF Dolphin Fan

phinking said:
The 2020 Miami Dolphins are reminding me more and more of the 1981 to 1985 team. And that's a great thing. In those days we knew the Dolphins were a lock to make the playoffs and could contend for a Super bowl. The team looks extremely well coached. they look confident and they have a defense that always finds a way to make a play when they need to. They have a Quarterback that they can win with. So what's the problem? I have been so beaten down by this team since 2004, that I find myself just waiting for the collapse. Waiting for the familiar December meltdown even though I see no evidence of it so far. I think if they do make the playoffs or at least win one more game, I will have a much better appreciation for them when the season is over. Am I alone in this? Are there any of you who kind of feel the same way?
I definitely hear where you are coming from.

I kind of look at it differently. I didn't expect Miami to make the playoffs at the beginning of the year. I'm enjoying that this team is ahead of schedule.

Enjoying the ride and hope for the best.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

It's hard not to always feel a little bit of uncertainty when it comes to our Miami Dolphins. I'm hoping to finally get over it, and start to just expect this team to win but that feeling left me about 20 years ago. However, I'm slowly starting to turn the corner. 👍
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I was in the beginning because of all our meltdowns the last 15 years
However this is different now, we no longer are witnessing football follies and inventing new ways to lose
With that said, don’t get too excited because we’re still a team learning how to win and we have a limited roster
But the feeling is different due to a good coaching staff
 
Fins_of_Fury

Fins_of_Fury

Just enjoy the ride! Win or Lose we are blessed to even have football this year. Our future is bright and as long as we continue that upward trajectory the sky is the limit for the Fins rn.
 
Andyman

phinking said:
The 2020 Miami Dolphins are reminding me more and more of the 1981 to 1985 team. And that's a great thing. In those days we knew the Dolphins were a lock to make the playoffs and could contend for a Super bowl. The team looks extremely well coached. they look confident and they have a defense that always finds a way to make a play when they need to. They have a Quarterback that they can win with. So what's the problem? I have been so beaten down by this team since 2004, that I find myself just waiting for the collapse. Waiting for the familiar December meltdown even though I see no evidence of it so far. I think if they do make the playoffs or at least win one more game, I will have a much better appreciation for them when the season is over. Am I alone in this? Are there any of you who kind of feel the same way?
What happened years ago has no bearing on this year. Much like “all time head-to-head records, it’s meaningless.
I suggest you not take things too seriously and enjoy the fact that no matter what, this team will finish with a winning record this year. Given what they looked like 15 or so months ago, that should make you happy.

The future looks very bright for Miami. It’s just entertainment though, if you can’t enjoy it you shouldn’t bother watching.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I am really enjoying it, but I don’t see it ending well. I guess I am more excited about the off-season and the future. We are going to be a contender for the next decade.
 
lurking

lurking

Jeeeez, enjoy it for crying out loud.
You can’t control their future or their past,
People need to stop dwelling on the way things were done in the past.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

I ,for one, am truly enjoying this year....even if we miss the playoffs. This coaching staff, outside of the first couple games and the Denver game, has shown it's ability to have this team prepared to play, and play well. I am also ecstatic with the veteran like poise of our young QB (part player and part coaching). While he's not lighting up the stat line, he is making the plays when needed to help this team win. Then there is the defense....what a joy to watch, enough said. The future for this team is very bright and I'm gonna soak in every minute of the beginning of something special! Fins Up....let's take out the Raiders!!!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

phishfan4life said:
I ,for one, am truly enjoying this year....even if we miss the playoffs. This coaching staff, outside of the first couple games and the Denver game, has shown it's ability to have this team prepared to play, and play well. I am also ecstatic with the veteran like poise of our young QB (part player and part coaching). While he's not lighting up the stat line, he is making the plays when needed to help this team win. Then there is the defense....what a joy to watch, enough said. The future for this team is very bright and I'm gonna soak in every minute of the beginning of something special! Fins Up....let's take out the Raiders!!!
Word dude
 
tay0365

tay0365

phinking said:
The 2020 Miami Dolphins are reminding me more and more of the 1981 to 1985 team. And that's a great thing. In those days we knew the Dolphins were a lock to make the playoffs and could contend for a Super bowl. The team looks extremely well coached. they look confident and they have a defense that always finds a way to make a play when they need to. They have a Quarterback that they can win with. So what's the problem? I have been so beaten down by this team since 2004, that I find myself just waiting for the collapse. Waiting for the familiar December meltdown even though I see no evidence of it so far. I think if they do make the playoffs or at least win one more game, I will have a much better appreciation for them when the season is over. Am I alone in this? Are there any of you who kind of feel the same way?
Click to expand...

You really can't compare this team to teams past, because they had a different mentality, with different coaches, but think about this...

1. Which team had a QB that can compare to Tua...He has already made countless bigboy throws, and in pressure time orchestrated some huge drives when we needed it...Then remember, he is still not close to the QB he soon will be when that light comes on.

2. When has Miami had a Defense as scary as the one we have now. It seems almost like when a quality offense starts to move the ball on us in crunch time (Chiefs), the Defense puts it into another gear, and boom, Offense is stalled.

3. When have you seen a team that just will themselves to do the unexpected.

-Tua is starting 1st game...Defense plays out of their minds.

-Miami has star players thrown out of games...Rest of team just pour it on, where they look even better.

-Miami loses all their star receivers while losing by around 20 against the most exolosive offense in the NFL...Defense put it into gear, and start stopping them, While Tua working with 2nd and 3rd stringers, begins to pick them apart to come back within one score.

-Playing a team with one of the best HC, who owns Rookies, with still 2nd and 3rd string Receivers...Tua after an INT, plays flawless including running two TDs in, the other RBs have the best game of the season on the ground, and the Defense bullies the Patriots to do little to nothing to counter Miami other then FGs.

This is another team entirely, and them getting into the playoffs is not making other AFC teams feel comfortable.
 
Namor

Namor

Loving this year....beats the the hell and back compared to most years where after five weeks,we are usually out of the playoff race.
 
