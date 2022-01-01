 I bought tickets to the Patriots game... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I bought tickets to the Patriots game...

The last time I went to a game was when I was a kid with my dad, early eighties when we lived in Miami Gardens (174th St.) so this should be cool.

We better beat the Titans tomorrow - winning streak in tact; otherwise, my excitement about the Pats game will drop tremendously.

My wife is from Boston & a Pats fan - so we are looking forward to the battle.
 
Good for you! I hope you have a great time and you and your wife are speaking to each other after the game!
 
