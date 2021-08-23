 I called it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I called it

Go Flo

Go Flo

Remember last year I said “Ahmed and Hollins” I had a good feeling about them they were going to be solid contributors to this team. Well looks like I was right😄

Ahmed Isn’t going anywhere except down the sideline for touchdowns!! I would be shocked if Hollins didn’t make the team you know he’s got to!! I would take him over Preston Williams.

I said these two players we’re going to be contributors before we even knew much about either of them. Happy to say I was right LOL
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Ahmed was never in any real jeopardy of being cut IMO. Gaskin is the all around guy, Brown is the short yardage guy and Ahmed brings the speed and some receiving threat. Hollins, however, has surprised me so far. He had some stone hands last year when called on to play WR. His ability on special teams was always in his favor though as Flo loves those kind of players.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

you're on a hot streak... one in a row lmao ... just playing
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Watching Gaskin I'm starting to see a nice quick RB, he will never be Ricky Williams, but we really don't need that in todays NFL.

Gaskins improved year to year is very nice to see....
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

PatYourself.png
 
