I called it

Remember last year I said “Ahmed and Hollins” I had a good feeling about them they were going to be solid contributors to this team. Well looks like I was rightAhmed Isn’t going anywhere except down the sideline for touchdowns!! I would be shocked if Hollins didn’t make the team you know he’s got to!! I would take him over Preston Williams.I said these two players we’re going to be contributors before we even knew much about either of them. Happy to say I was right LOL