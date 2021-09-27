I can just imagine Raiders "Lemmings" posts after this game:



Something to the effect of (with expletive's deleted of course):



1) How could we let a team as bad as the Dolphins get such a fast 14 point lead?

Our Defense stinks! Did the ref's check the air pressure in that ball?)

Our Offense useless!

2) How could we let them tie the game after we scored 25 unanswered points?

Our Defense stinks!

3) Why couldn't we at least score a touchdown in place of that "dinky" Field Goal to win in overtime by the skins of our teeth!



This game should have been a blow out for us. Instead, we end up almost losing in overtime!

The play calling stunk most of the game.

We need a new HC!

Allowing a pick-six is a court martial effect.; allowing one that early - our QB should not be allowed to play unless he passes a sobriety test (or a kidney stone test) before the game!

If we can't play better the this we will lose all the remaining games on our schedule!



You get the picture - LOL