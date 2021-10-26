 I dont hate Waddle near LOS..right now.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I dont hate Waddle near LOS..right now..

Waddle is almost being used like how Alvin Kamara is in the passing game. It's easy, short throws to get him in space, where if he can quickly make the first guy miss, he can pick up chunks.

Something that's a negative and positive is that he's getting hit a lot. The negative part is obvious, but the positive is that he's getting mentally tough AF and his hands will improve quickly.
He gets a lot of looks in this role and that's good for growth...to a point.

Fuller and Parker were supposed to be like Boyd and Higgins for Cincy. Without them we dont have other guys who can switch up roles to let Waddle get deep. That, and an inability to trust a pocket holding true.

Waddle doing what he's doing now helps Miami the most. If we can get any meaningful minutes with both Fuller and Parker out there with Waddle, we can get Waddle more looks down the field.
 
Without Parker and Fuller, we could just make Gesicki a WR and have both Hollins and GMan run fades. "Open? Who needs to be Open? Ill just highpoint these DBs to death"
 
Never really thought about it that way, interesting take. I still would like to see him go deep and on drags where he's got some momentum.
 
