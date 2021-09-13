 I don't remember a WR 'X' defended being targeted even once | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I don't remember a WR 'X' defended being targeted even once

Could be wrong.

Makes sense..rookie QB and all and attacking the slot and TE's and throwing to the RB's for NE was the smart play and worked more often than not.

But that's still some massive respect, and respect well deserved.

It won't last, I am sure, with the better offenses and more experienced WR's and especially QB's, etc.

Good first win, a lot to fix, but a win is a win is a win. And it's better to fix crap in a win than a loss, 100%. Just win. Ugly or pretty, it doesn't matter in the NFL.
 
I believe he was targeted once, giving up only a 4 yard completion. I’ll take that from him every game
 
traptses said:
I believe he was targeted once, giving up only a 4 yard completion. I’ll take that from him every game
Okay.

I am not sure. I saw him tackle a guy but not sure that was his primary cover.

Either way..they didnt give him much of a chance to make many plays; but that huge strip and recovering the fumble he forced at the end of the game was obviously huge to prevent points for NE that likely would have won them the game...

Glad we're "most likely" going to keep X and pay him what he deserves in the offseason.
 
