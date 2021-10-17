I feel kinda weird saying this after today….

But as dumbfounded as I am with today’s loss and the disappointing season as a whole, today left me pumped about Tua and Waddle.



I won’t claim to be a self-appointed football genius, but I’m not a novice either. I’ve been an avid Dolphin and college football fan for over 37 years, played football through high school and have done some coaching at the high school level. I say all of this because I do posses a decent level of football knowledge, and I’ve never seen a Dolphin player as polarizing as Tua currently is. Some Dolphin fans still think he can be a franchise QB, and others don’t think he’s even fit to hold a clipboard.



Considering he was just on the shelf for 3 weeks, still hasn’t had a lot of NFL starts, and is operating with 2 dysfunctional OC’s, I think coming back with 300+ yards and 70% completions was pretty damn encouraging. No it wasn’t perfect, but I really don’t know what else could be expected from the kid at this point. I think I’ve seen enough to determine that he’s never gonna be a top 5 franchise type of QB, but I still think he can be an above average QB who wins you a lot of games if you actually gave him an NFL O-Line, RB, and healthy WR’s.



And while I think Waddle has been used too much in the dink and dunk passing game, it’s obviously a strong part of his game and he looks the part of a top 10 WR pick. I think of him as an OJ Mcduffie with game breaking ability.



We’ve obviously got a TON of problems, but I’d like to see Miami try to at least remedy some of the bad coaching and FO personnel issues we currently have next year while continuing on the path of Tua and Waddle being our offensive cornerstones in 2022. I could be WAY off but I feel the potential is there with these 2.