I figured out where Ross, Flores and Grier perfected their 2021 strategy!

This team is in utter disarray and in the worst condition since I started following the team in 1984.

The way Tua has been handled and the way the Houston media has been playing the Dolphins like a fiddle is a comical at this point.

I keep thinking about ridiculous movies like Major League or Dumb and Dumber when I think of how this season was thrown down the toilet by an organization that thinks it's a lot smarter than it actually is.





Miami when discussing getting Watson for cheap:

 
If only. It’s my favorite baseball movie. At the time it came out, the Indians hadn’t won a pennant or WS championship in 41 years. The Dolphins have now gone almost 48 years without a SB win, and almost 40 years without winning a conference (the equivalent of a league pennant).
 
I thought it was here. They invite idiots to dinner and make fun of them. They have Ross, Grier, Flores, and the rest of our coaches on speed dial. LOL! ;-)

 
