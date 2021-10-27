I figured out where Ross, Flores and Grier perfected their 2021 strategy!

Bumrush
This team is in utter disarray and in the worst condition since I started following the team in 1984.
The way Tua has been handled and the way the Houston media has been playing the Dolphins like a fiddle is a comical at this point.
I keep thinking about ridiculous movies like Major League or Dumb and Dumber when I think of how this season was thrown down the toilet by an organization that thinks it's a lot smarter than it actually is.
Miami when discussing getting Watson for cheap:
