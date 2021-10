I think it’s unfair to call him a Philbin. Philbin was relentlessly average. He was never polarising or arrogant enough to think he didn’t need capable coordinators or blame his own team’s output on his personnel.



This guy is something else. He’s an egomaniac in way above his head. He’s believed all his own hype from the job he did in his first season and hasn’t adapted in any way since.



Right now Flores could only dream of being average. There isn’t a single element of the team that he’s coaching that is average. Pass protection, run blocking, passing, rushing, run defence, pass defence, pass rushing, special teams… not a single unit is anywhere near average. It’s unfair on Philbin. And that’s really saying something.