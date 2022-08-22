I Have A Question...?

Charlie Rivers
Come the 30th, all NFL teams must have their 53 man roster in place. Question: can we sign players after that date from teams that are loaded with o-line talent? If not, then we have no choice but to move ahead with what we got now, am I right?
Our running game, as we all know, will be successful only if we upgrade our current o-line performance.
Thanks!
