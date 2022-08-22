 I Have A Question...? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Have A Question...?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Come the 30th, all NFL teams must have their 53 man roster in place. Question: can we sign players after that date from teams that are loaded with o-line talent? If not, then we have no choice but to move ahead with what we got now, am I right?

Our running game, as we all know, will be successful only if we upgrade our current o-line performance.

Thanks!
 
Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Yes we can sign players at any point during the year. After that point we will just have to cut someone to make room for whom we want to sign.
 
Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

I must think that McD have those potentially "cuts" on the table. Our o-line is, IMO, our weakest link.

What do you guys think?
 
