I have faith in Grier/Flores judgement but I don't understand why they did it ?

fastball83

Hey from France,

2 last night I don't sleep to wash the draft like every years and support our beloved dolphins.
This year, that was the most exiting draft for us since .............always for my part :)

I have faith in the Grier/flores combo picks judgement but I can tell that I am disappointed with 2 of our picks and more importantly, I think we wanted others players at this pick but Grier react not with enough reactivity.

Here is why :

I really think we wanted Ruiz with our third first rounder.......But the saints pick him !
my problem is if you study NO saints drafting history, you could see they draft often solid OL in the first round.....so IMO that was predictable.......and we have amno to leapfrog them !!!!!
this is my first disappointment :mad:

tomorrow the same things was reproduced for Dobbins (and now don't tell me that the RB we will pick will good like Dobbins please) and IMO for Ashtyn Davis picked by the jets and we panicked and picked Brandon Jones but again we have the amno to move up and we don't did it :mad::mad::mad::bang::bang::bang:

OK it's only my intuition but 3 times......I don't think so and just imagine what would be our OL with Ruiz and our offense with Dobbins.
Add that we could have picked Noah in the second if coach Flo really liked him.

see you here for the last days
 
lbmclean_nocal

I think there are reports that we got beaten/jumped on certain players. I don't pretend
to know what round a player could have been taken in because that is Mel Kiper level BS
 
Unfortunately it's an odd year and trades seem to be down across the board due to how strange this draft process is. I agree I would have liked to gone and got our guys, at the same time if the trades weren't there not anything you can do about it. I like the value we got at all our positions and trust this staff to make the most of these guys. Next year we feast on skill position players as our trenches should be pretty well set.
 
kevphin

Always next year huh
 
EasyRider

Dude, it’s simple. Grier and Flores go after the players they think will help build a foundation and that they can coach. They don’t give a flying **** what anyone thinks, they are on a mission. How do you know they wanted Ruiz? Tell us. Anyway, maybe they did, too bad, that’s how drafts shake out, you can’t always get what you want. Did you see what I did there, or was that before your time LOL
 
