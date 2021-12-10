i just noticed

wontrememberthis
Rookie
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2021
- Messages
- 59
- Reaction score
- 65
- Age
- 57
- Location
- ontario canada
there's a poster with a name flotuavictory or something like that, and he's been here since 2005
they either had really good foresight or you can change your name if you want
i suppose that's a good thing, maybe someone back in the day had the name gase is a genius?
anyone have a previous name they'd rather not remember?
they either had really good foresight or you can change your name if you want
i suppose that's a good thing, maybe someone back in the day had the name gase is a genius?
anyone have a previous name they'd rather not remember?