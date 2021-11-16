Ray R
I just read that the NFL is looking to expand to 40 teams.
I have some questions about this:
1) Where would the new 8 teams be placed?
a) Canada?
b) Mexico?
c) South & Central America?
d) The "Caribbean"?
I could see how it would be much more enjoyable to go to the Caribbean as opposed to places like LA or NY. Tie the game into a "Caribbean" cruise. If they make those cruise ships much larger, they could play the game on the ship - LOL
2) How many teams can Mr. Ross own?
3) That kind of expansion will certainly thin out the NFL coaching talent base. - LOL
4) I don't even want to think of all the new players names I won't remember. - LOL
Is the NFL really thinking about doing this?
