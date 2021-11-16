I just read that the NFL is looking to expand to 40 teams.



I have some questions about this:



1) Where would the new 8 teams be placed?

a) Canada?

b) Mexico?

c) South & Central America?

d) The "Caribbean"?

I could see how it would be much more enjoyable to go to the Caribbean as opposed to places like LA or NY. Tie the game into a "Caribbean" cruise. If they make those cruise ships much larger, they could play the game on the ship - LOL



2) How many teams can Mr. Ross own?

3) That kind of expansion will certainly thin out the NFL coaching talent base. - LOL

4) I don't even want to think of all the new players names I won't remember. - LOL



Is the NFL really thinking about doing this?