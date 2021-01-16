I Know- BLASPHEMY

I know what I'm about to ask/say is blasphemous but is anyone else rooting for the Bills?



I hate- HATE- Buffalo. But I, for some reason, hate Baltimore just as much.



The way I figure it is that leaning for the Bills is at least a nod to the strength of our division which makes us by association a better team seeing as we had to face tougher opponents.



I'm perhaps trying to help swallow the above and what I'm about to say but Josh Allen is straight out balling. His play is deserving.



Any way, just a dirty, slimey, filthy 2 cents from a beaten fan trying conceptualize his emotions.