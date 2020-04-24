I love this celebration video posted on the official Dolphins account

In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
796
Reaction score
1,506
I love it man. I had a neighbor come over yesterday to make sure everything was okay. I was hooting and hollering and pretty soon my 3 and 5 year old were joining me. I can only imagine what that sounded like from outside my home.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,561
Reaction score
6,373
Location
West Palm Beach
I celebrated too hard, i think i might've pulled a muscle in my upper arm. My wife told me to stop pacing in front of the TV, they'll just screw up the pick anyways.....:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom