I LOVE this draft... feel free to fire live rounds my way.

Yes, I was not, and am not a Tua fan, but the rest of this draft has been EXACTLY what I've wanted to see for so many years.



In Jackson, we've rolled the dice on a guy who looks to have the best OLT profile in the draft. Great length and feet and only 20...



Hunt, just a mauler... Will land as a RG or RT and brings a nasty attitude to the field. The guy who'll punch you in the nuts and then not help you up.



IGGY... the best press corner in this draft. Not going to provide interceptions, but that isn't going to be his role. He's going to swallow a lot of the slot WRs who have killed us for years.



Davis... we all knew that our D-Line was short at least one player last year... and D Tackles rotate... a lot. When our best two were out, we sucked. May complement Godchaux or just replace him if we let him walk at the end of his contract.



Jones is a hitter and another tough player. Great tackler and returns punts too.



From what I have seen, most of the people here who hate this draft come from one of two groups... Guys who wanted us to draft a boat-load of skill players (Sorry Largo... love ya man!), or guys who read a lot of pre-draft stuff and got stuck on certain names (overvaluing them because of familiarity).



Tear me up if you want, I always get a kick out of that... but I am willing to come forward and say... I LOVE this draft. If it doesn't pan out, feel free to burn me in effigy in 3 years, but I think that a LOT of you will come around on this... just like many of you did on Gesicki. (another player I REALLY liked)