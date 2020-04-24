I LOVE this draft... feel free to fire live rounds my way.

Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,165
Reaction score
2,685
Yes, I was not, and am not a Tua fan, but the rest of this draft has been EXACTLY what I've wanted to see for so many years.

In Jackson, we've rolled the dice on a guy who looks to have the best OLT profile in the draft. Great length and feet and only 20...

Hunt, just a mauler... Will land as a RG or RT and brings a nasty attitude to the field. The guy who'll punch you in the nuts and then not help you up.

IGGY... the best press corner in this draft. Not going to provide interceptions, but that isn't going to be his role. He's going to swallow a lot of the slot WRs who have killed us for years.

Davis... we all knew that our D-Line was short at least one player last year... and D Tackles rotate... a lot. When our best two were out, we sucked. May complement Godchaux or just replace him if we let him walk at the end of his contract.

Jones is a hitter and another tough player. Great tackler and returns punts too.

From what I have seen, most of the people here who hate this draft come from one of two groups... Guys who wanted us to draft a boat-load of skill players (Sorry Largo... love ya man!), or guys who read a lot of pre-draft stuff and got stuck on certain names (overvaluing them because of familiarity).

Tear me up if you want, I always get a kick out of that... but I am willing to come forward and say... I LOVE this draft. If it doesn't pan out, feel free to burn me in effigy in 3 years, but I think that a LOT of you will come around on this... just like many of you did on Gesicki. (another player I REALLY liked)
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
199
Reaction score
165
My only complaint is not addressing RB yet. Especially seeing Zach Moss fall to Buffalo. Every RB I was excited about are now gone. I guess my other gripe was not packaging some picks to move up and snag some value in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. I’m not a huge fan of trading too many picks, but I also can’t imagine Miami should plan on suiting up 14 rookies next year.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,396
Reaction score
11,032
Location
Montreal
I cant always disagree with you... Absolutely loved their draft until the last 2 picks, those Im not really sure about but I cant complain as of right now, they nailed the most important ones IMO.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,165
Reaction score
2,685
I was... and still am very high on both Eno Benjamin and Josh Kelly. Both of them look like wonderful committee backs.
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
395
Age
54
Location
in my house
The dolphins killed and here’s why: Flores!
He has the King energy!
He teaches.
He has created a serious hardworking fun brotherly atmosphere to the team by bringing together great athletes and mature humble MEN!
Watch this team will be formidable every time they step on the field.
Flores reminds me of Shula big time!!!
 
Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
2,486
Reaction score
3,473
Age
73
Location
High Point, NC
This sums it up quite nicely!
 
Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
2,486
Reaction score
3,473
Age
73
Location
High Point, NC
You must not have noticed what we did last year with many inexperienced players.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,143
Reaction score
1,700
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
Yeah, I feel exactly opposite of you. Tua was the only pick I loved, and it makes me sick that Miami hasn't focused on building weapons on offense to support the rookie QB. I just don't understand why Miami has used so many resources on defense when you are trying to develop a young talented QB. Just a totally flawed philosophy of how to build a team in my opinion. I love that they tried to get some offensive line help, but the skill positions on offense are average at best and far worse than that at running back and they haven't even addressed it in the offseason and in this draft. I think the fans on this site vastly overrate the wide receiver and tight end talent on this team. It's not the ideal situation to put a rookie QB in.
 
B

bigchub22

Starter
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,710
Reaction score
150
Don’t disagree and mostly because I have so much faith in Flores. ONLY gripe is no RB when they had great chances. However, knowing we got Howard and we are more than just this draft away, I love this draft!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,583
Reaction score
4,911
Location
NJ
The only players I'm not comfortable with are Davis and Jones. Everyone else I think can eventually contribute on a more consistent basis. Jones is a very smart and versatile player, but lacks instincts to be better than he is. More of a sub package player, not a starter. Davis has me very nervous. While he's talented, he seems to be regressing. That's concerning. He played for a coach, who's known for his ability to get these kids playing at high levels, but for some reason Davis it didn't happen the last 2 seasons.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
410
Reaction score
744
Age
30
Location
New York
The draft hasn’t been “sexy”, which will upset a lot of fans. That being said, we targeted coachable guys who fit our schemes. The picks gave me confidence our FO and Flores know exactly what they are looking for. You can complain about “over drafting” guys, but when the day is done we got 6 players who will be starters by 2021 at the latest.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
199
Reaction score
165
I
I did notice, but my preference would be to go quality over quantity. I have nothing but faith in Flores to coach a bunch of young kids up but I’m pretty surprised Miami didn’t use their draft capital to sneak another pick in the 2nd or 3rd round.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
410
Reaction score
744
Age
30
Location
New York
I think the Davis issue isn’t as simple as him regressing. He was asked to play a more team beneficial role his final two seasons at Bama. Think when we brought Suh in and had him eating double teams and run stuffing so he had an ugly stat sheet. IMO we didn’t draft him to get 10 sacks a year. We wanted a solid run stuffer with some pass rushing upside.
 
