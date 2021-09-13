I Need Help Choosing a Fantasy Team Name For a Pats Fan

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
I won a bet (not the one with you @fishfanmiami) with a rabid Pats fan. Winner allows the other to pick their fantasy team name. I need everyone to REALLY go as dark and mean as they can. He's really talked quite a bit of smack so he deserves something that upsets him everytime he sees it for the next four months.
What do you have for me?
