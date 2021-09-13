 I Need Help Choosing a Fantasy Team Name For a Pats Fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Need Help Choosing a Fantasy Team Name For a Pats Fan

I won a bet (not the one with you @fishfanmiami) with a rabid Pats fan. Winner allows the other to pick their fantasy team name. I need everyone to REALLY go as dark and mean as they can. He's really talked quite a bit of smack so he deserves something that upsets him everytime he sees it for the next four months.

What do you have for me?
 
Not original, but I’m sure he’d hate to have to call his team the Cheatriots.
 
