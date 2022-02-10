I Pray McD can teach Grier how to draft OL.

He's only failed at it for 20 years, sans Tunsil who he managed to turn into 2 other **** players.



McD is on the clock Right Now, IMO. Probably the biggest duty he'll have all year is the next 3 months. If Miami cant improve the OL then his tenure will crash right into a ditch. If we have another fkn year of **** OL play this whole thing crashes and burns.