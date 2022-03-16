I realized something

GBpackers10 said: Is that we play you guys next season. It seems like it’s been forever. Click to expand...

hey gbpackers10 good to hear from ya what are your thoughts on Rodgers new contract? While I do think you guys will definitely be heavily favored Super Bowl contenders, I keep wondering what in the hell does Rodgers spend all his millions on??like I know Rodgers is a strange cat that walks to the beat of his own drum but damn, doesn't State Farm pay him enough as it is not to mention all of his previous NFL salaries that were in the 10s of millions per year. I feel guilty of being a "pocket watcher" but damn Rodgers seems like a complete selfish greedy POS.But with all that said, I wish you all the best man. haha Stay safe out there and keep posting on here