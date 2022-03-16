I realized something

GBpackers10
Active Roster
Is that we play you guys next season. It seems like it’s been forever.
Too long. We play you in Miami. Watch us lose.it's been 4 years lol
Can’t wait to watch y’all lose!
We might. Oh well at least it would be to a team we love.Can’t wait to watch y’all lose!
hey gbpackers10 good to hear from ya what are your thoughts on Rodgers new contract? While I do think you guys will definitely be heavily favored Super Bowl contenders, I keep wondering what in the hell does Rodgers spend all his millions on?? like I know Rodgers is a strange cat that walks to the beat of his own drum but damn, doesn't State Farm pay him enough as it is not to mention all of his previous NFL salaries that were in the 10s of millions per year. I feel guilty of being a "pocket watcher" but damn Rodgers seems like a complete selfish greedy POS.Is that we play you guys next season. It seems like it’s been forever.
Not last time...Rodgers got us on a fake spike...that EVERYBODY in the world saw coming, except the Dolphins.
Yes they are.Your a cool dude but may I ask why you on the Dolphins forums. I don't mind it at all. I was just curious if Miami your 2nd favorite team.
I am torn on him coming back. He chokes in the playoffs all the time when it counts.
But with all that said, I wish you all the best man. haha Stay safe out there and keep posting on here
Your a cool dude but may I ask why you on the Dolphins forums. I don't mind it at all. I was just curious if Miami your 2nd favorite team.
Green Bay fans kill me.I am torn on him coming back. He chokes in the playoffs all the time when it counts.