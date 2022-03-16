 I realized something | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I realized something

kingfin23

kingfin23

Your a cool dude but may I ask why you on the Dolphins forums. I don't mind it at all. I was just curious if Miami your 2nd favorite team.
 
AphexPhin

AphexPhin

GBpackers10 said:
Is that we play you guys next season. It seems like it’s been forever.
hey gbpackers10 good to hear from ya what are your thoughts on Rodgers new contract? While I do think you guys will definitely be heavily favored Super Bowl contenders, I keep wondering what in the hell does Rodgers spend all his millions on??😕 like I know Rodgers is a strange cat that walks to the beat of his own drum but damn, doesn't State Farm pay him enough as it is not to mention all of his previous NFL salaries that were in the 10s of millions per year. I feel guilty of being a "pocket watcher" but damn Rodgers seems like a complete selfish greedy POS.

But with all that said, I wish you all the best man. haha Stay safe out there and keep posting on here:cheers:
 
GBpackers10

AphexPhin said:
hey gbpackers10 good to hear from ya what are your thoughts on Rodgers new contract? While I do think you guys will definitely be heavily favored Super Bowl contenders, I keep wondering what in the hell does Rodgers spend all his millions on??😕 like I know Rodgers is a strange cat that walks to the beat of his own drum but damn, doesn't State Farm pay him enough as it is not to mention all of his previous NFL salaries that were in the 10s of millions per year. I feel guilty of being a "pocket watcher" but damn Rodgers seems like a complete selfish greedy POS.

But with all that said, I wish you all the best man. haha Stay safe out there and keep posting on here:cheers:
I am torn on him coming back. He chokes in the playoffs all the time when it counts.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

GBpackers10 said:
I am torn on him coming back. He chokes in the playoffs all the time when it counts.
Green Bay fans kill me.

When Marino was in his final 5 years or so I don't ever remember thinking "dump this guy, he can't win a Super Bowl!"
 
