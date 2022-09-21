I really think this is the perfect week to get the running game going.

DolphinDaddy











All the hype around Tua will have the Bills ready to stop him and bring the train to a halt.
We have struggled to run the ball minus a few big runs. This is when we need to pound them on the ground and really mind frick the rest of the NFL.
We can’t be one dimensional and win a SB.
