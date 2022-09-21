 I really think this is the perfect week to get the running game going. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I really think this is the perfect week to get the running game going.

All the hype around Tua will have the Bills ready to stop him and bring the train to a halt.

We have struggled to run the ball minus a few big runs. This is when we need to pound them on the ground and really mind frick the rest of the NFL.

We can’t be one dimensional and win a SB.
 
Need it to setup the pass. They're talented up front but Mostert and Edmonds are escape artists. With their secondary, we want to be pass heavy.
 
5 of my first 15 scripted plays would be quick passes to Edmonds out of the backfield.

At least.

Think you're going to extra pressure Tua?
 
Henry couldn’t do much against that defense. We need to run it yes, but not force it just for the sake of it. The last thing we need is to be on 3rd and long all game long. I hope we don’t see a single pitchout cause I'm afraid we'd lose yards every time we try that against the bills.
 
Henry hasn't been the same since 2020. His numbers fell off a cliff last year and he looks slow now, he's no longer elite. Tennessee has all sorts of problems with their offensive line and receiving corps, the Jills beat a bad football team on Monday that force-fed Henry to their own detriment. Tannehill and their defense carried them to the #1 seed last year but without Brown and Harold Landry, they're toast. NE dominated Buffalo with the run game last year. We have to study what they did and try to implement that. Can't be one dimensional against the Jills, their pass defense is too good even with the injuries and I'm not sold on their elite run defense just yet.
 
Last edited:
I think McDaniel realizes that and so do the fans already. Mike even brought it up. But thanks
 
Pepper em w/ screens early to buy some better run box numbers. If there’s one thing that D struggles w/ it’s speed in space
 
While I agree, TENN has Henry and, ummm, uh, Tannehill? Not dissing Tannehill, but Henry is what makes TENN go. LAR? Stafford? There RBs don't scare me.
That, IMO, doesn't equate to TT and his weapons. This should be BUFF focusing on stopping the pass game. If Mcd can make that effective, THEN the run opens up. Yes, I'm prejudiced, but neither TENN or LAR have the O potential of MIA. If MIA's D can hold BUFF to ~25, I'll be happy.
 
Tennessee is awful this season. No downfield or intermediate threat, and Henry is getting smoked in backfield
 
T

The difference being that no one scared them enough to not stack the box.

If we had Derrick Henry, he'd have a completely different performance against Buffalo. Not that I want him on this team.

They also lost Taylor Lewan in the first quarter, not only their best OL but their best overall offensive player, IMO.
 
T

Its pathetic that they actually let AJ Brown go. I live in the Philly area so I've seen a lot of that kid the last 2 weeks. He's pretty spectacular.

Treylon Burks might turn into that kind of player, but Brown is that guy now.

That's a shame. Jonnu Smith should've never left that team either.

I don't get the Titans. Vrabel has been neutered.
 
J

What? where the heck did you get the idea his #s fell off a cliff last yr - in 8 games he had 937 yds- was on pace for 2,000 yard!!!! - that's my kind of falling off a cliff! 5 out of 8 games over 100yds , 4 over 130....cmon man!!!!!!! Don't just make up a storyline!
 
