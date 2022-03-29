I saw this today

Living in NorCal, I tell people the same thing when they have the audacity to complain about the 6-8 weeks of dry heat here during the Summer.



It’s a small price to pay for our year-around weather.



The Pacific NorthWest is beautiful, but the sun doesn’t shine much for like 250-300 days a year, and it rains far too much. In other Northern locations it snows a lot. And gets very, very COLD.



For me, I’ve got the best of both worlds. No humidity, no shoveling snow either.



Circling back to your point, the dreary grey sky does have psychological effects. Depression runs high in those locations.