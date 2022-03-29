I saw this today

That's one thing I always hated growing up in the far northern latitudes. That dreary grey sky with zero sunshine for months on end. Very depressing. The break of spring is something I'm sure you look forward to. Winter can be fun, but it gets old before it gets over....lol.
We get winter from Mid November till into April. I'm getting away in June otherwise I get crabby. Winters are long.
It does. People up here are in Florida this week or Arizona or Vegas. We always get 7-10 days in March when it’s warm but it goes right back to winter.Living in NorCal, I tell people the same thing when they have the audacity to complain about the 6-8 weeks of dry heat here during the Summer.
It’s a small price to pay for our year-around weather.
The Pacific NorthWest is beautiful, but the sun doesn’t shine much for like 250-300 days a year, and it rains far too much. In other Northern locations it snows a lot. And gets very, very COLD.
For me, I’ve got the best of both worlds. No humidity, no shoveling snow either.
Circling back to your point, the dreary grey sky does have psychological effects. Depression runs high in those locations.
Kansas gets a lot shorter winters than us.Move to Kansas. If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes.
Originally from Northern Michigan, I know exactly how that goes. The summers are awesome though. Sixteen hours of daylight at times, with a perfect temp and humidity.
SameFirst, I tried to find something that had to do with the Dolphins. Then, I tried to figure out what it is he saw.
Is it just the crappy weather? What may be frost on the field?
We get winter from Mid November till into April. I’m getting away in June otherwise I get crabby. Winters are long.
Originally from Northern Michigan, I know exactly how that goes. The summers are awesome though. Sixteen hours of daylight at times, with a perfect temp and humidity.
Going to Mississippi.Why the bleep would you go on vacation in June; when it’s finally nice!?
Go on vacation in the winter you dork lol
Isn’t Kansas like the tornado capital of the edit: US*? Y’all had 96 tornadoes last year. Faaa hah aaack that. Give me a hurricane any day of the week and twice on Saturday cuz Sunday is for football.Move to Kansas. If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes.