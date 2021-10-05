 I Stand with Coach Flo and My Team; | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Stand with Coach Flo and My Team;

Yes! It sucks to be 1-3 and very likely looking at 1-4 after the Tampa game. It's tough all the way around for us fans and especially for those men and women at the dolphins facility that do this for a living. It probably sucks worst for those coaches including Coach Flo that live and breathe this stuff day in and day out.

Coach Flo is a 1st time head coach and clearly has made some costly errors during the games, in regards to the draft, and during the offseason. Those are facts!

However, Coach Flo is in great company as just about every coach in the history of the game has made errors. Some have improved and gone on to have outstanding careers and others not so much.

I don't know what Coach Flo's legacy will be when it's all said and done. But i'm going to give him the opportunity to grow and learn from what's happening this season.

We all want to win and i'm positive they do too. This is my team and my coaching staff and i'm not going to abandon them when they need my support most.
 
Liked the post because I like the concept. But unfortunately I don’t think we’re seeing the results of mistakes that can be corrected. I think we’re seeing the results of a head coach who’s only competent on one side of the ball, and who doesn’t play nicely with folks on the other side of the ball who don’t share his views of what an offense should be.

Flo wants a methodical, ball control offense that takes a few deep shots a game and otherwise doesn’t put the defense in tough spots. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been a winning formula in 20 years. You need to be aggressive on offense to win.
 
Flores is paid handsomely to not **** up the rebuild. He failed. Time to move on. He’s not really a first time head coach anymore. He’s in year 3. The team is worse than it was in year two. He is responsible for that.
 
I’ve heard that over and over again over the last 20 years…same as it ever was!
 
Flores is equally responsible for personnel decisions, it's no coincidence that we signed many former patriots players. Coach Flores is also responsible for this terrible offense coaching staff. That being said, I do think he deserves a chance to try to fix this. But we've seen enough of Chris Grier, this rebuild has been a failure with numerous opportunities to really improve and make this team better/more competitive. Chris Grier has done well with trades but what are the results with the picks we accumulated?
 
I'm not a blind homer, never have been never will be. You know when you have a good product in seconds, not years. Greatness is evident immediately, not ten years down the line. You know when you're watching a good movie, you know it right away. You don't have to wait for the rolling credits and complain, well if they had better actors, a better set, blah, blah , blah....
 
Meh…Grier is deferring to Flores significantly regarding these personnel moves. He can’t identify talent for **** either. Both coaching talent and player talent.
 
There are 7 first time NFL head coaches this season and Flores is not one of them. He is now in his third year as a head coach and no longer gets the excuse that his inexperience leads to coaching errors.

It’s great that you are willing to give him the opportunity to grow and learn from what’s happening this season. But unless you have the money to buy the team, it will be Ross who will determine if Flores deserves to continue coaching this team if the season continues on a downward spiral.

I hope that Flores and the coaches get it together and turn the team around. But right now the Flores regime seems to be similar to the Sparano and Gase years without the playoff appearance. Both Sparano and Gase came in and took their teams to the playoffs in their first year as HC. Fans were convinced after the first year of each of them that they were the best head coaches since Shula in Miami.

Within 3 years, fans were questioning if Gase or Sparano were the right men for the job. Gase was fired after year three and Sparano was fired during his fourth year while the season was still in progress.

Maybe Flores will turn out to be the right coach for this team but Ross stated before the season he expected the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year. At age 81, I doubt Ross is going to have much patience with Grier or Flores if the Dolphins fail to win as many games as they did in 2020. So Flores and his staff have 13 games left this season to prove to Ross and the fans, he is the right man for the job and not just another Sparano or Gase,
 
The way Flores handled The Fitzpatrick, Tua, and Gailey situations makes me question a some things about everything
 
Everybody is entitle to their opinion. Nothing wrong with that brother. I don't share the same opinion but I respect how you feel.
 
Well said. I still see a lot of positives with Flores and, to your point, hopefully he can learn through adversity.

Also, have to give the OC'S a shot to right the ship on offense. Four games into the season and Tua has played five quarters.

But, the clock starts ticking next year IMO. Flores has to nail down the offensive side.

Also, it would help if Tua proves to be the real deal. That could be the saving grace.
 
I can't agree wuth this more. I get where Flo wants to take this team and how he wants it run but like you said its outdated. The NFL is about putting up big numbers and high powered offenses. Yes your defense can and should still be good but you have to have some kind of offense to even stay in games. To ask the defense to keep the opponents score below 17 points is asking way too much now adays.
 
I'm still of the opinion the dolphins will make the playoffs. 😁
 
