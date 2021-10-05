I Stand with Coach Flo and My Team;

ANUFan
Yes! It sucks to be 1-3 and very likely looking at 1-4 after the Tampa game. It's tough all the way around for us fans and especially for those men and women at the dolphins facility that do this for a living. It probably sucks worst for those coaches including Coach Flo that live and breathe this stuff day in and day out.
Coach Flo is a 1st time head coach and clearly has made some costly errors during the games, in regards to the draft, and during the offseason. Those are facts!
However, Coach Flo is in great company as just about every coach in the history of the game has made errors. Some have improved and gone on to have outstanding careers and others not so much.
I don't know what Coach Flo's legacy will be when it's all said and done. But i'm going to give him the opportunity to grow and learn from what's happening this season.
We all want to win and i'm positive they do too. This is my team and my coaching staff and i'm not going to abandon them when they need my support most.
