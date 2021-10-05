I Stand with Coach Flo and My Team;

ANUFan said: Yes! It sucks to be 1-3 and very likely looking at 1-4 after the Tampa game. It's tough all the way around for us fans and especially for those men and women at the dolphins facility that do this for a living. It probably sucks worst for those coaches including Coach Flo that live and breathe this stuff day in and day out.



Coach Flo is a 1st time head coach and clearly has made some costly errors during the games, in regards to the draft, and during the offseason. Those are facts!



However, Coach Flo is in great company as just about every coach in the history of the game has made errors. Some have improved and gone on to have outstanding careers and others not so much.



I don't know what Coach Flo's legacy will be when it's all said and done. But i'm going to give him the opportunity to grow and learn from what's happening this season.



We all want to win and i'm positive they do too. This is my team and my coaching staff and i'm not going to abandon them when they need my support most. Click to expand...

There are 7 first time NFL head coaches this season and Flores is not one of them. He is now in his third year as a head coach and no longer gets the excuse that his inexperience leads to coaching errors.It’s great that you are willing to give him the opportunity to grow and learn from what’s happening this season. But unless you have the money to buy the team, it will be Ross who will determine if Flores deserves to continue coaching this team if the season continues on a downward spiral.I hope that Flores and the coaches get it together and turn the team around. But right now the Flores regime seems to be similar to the Sparano and Gase years without the playoff appearance. Both Sparano and Gase came in and took their teams to the playoffs in their first year as HC. Fans were convinced after the first year of each of them that they were the best head coaches since Shula in Miami.Within 3 years, fans were questioning if Gase or Sparano were the right men for the job. Gase was fired after year three and Sparano was fired during his fourth year while the season was still in progress.Maybe Flores will turn out to be the right coach for this team but Ross stated before the season he expected the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year. At age 81, I doubt Ross is going to have much patience with Grier or Flores if the Dolphins fail to win as many games as they did in 2020. So Flores and his staff have 13 games left this season to prove to Ross and the fans, he is the right man for the job and not just another Sparano or Gase,