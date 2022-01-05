 I still saw progress even in that bad loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I still saw progress even in that bad loss

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Yeah, Tua's overall game was game was definitely bad last Sunday against the Titans (inability to grip the ball in bad weather, inaccuracy, etc.), but after watching the tape there were definitely some throws that, to me, show that he is continuing to progress.

The 50-yard toss to Waddle was a great throw, and his interception to me was one of his best throws of the day. A bullet to Gesicki, who lets it bounce off his chest into the defender's hand.

I guess my point is that the end result of this doesn't feel like the Buffalo game did last year. The eye test at the end of last year was bad. And I think he's progressed significantly from that point this last year, physically in particular. It's makes me believe he can thrive with better surroundings. Do you genuinely believe has he hasn't earned at least 1 more year, with improvements in the off-season, to show how he can continue to develop? If so, I'd love to hear the reasoning.
 
I see you have attracted the group that has Tua living rent free in their heads to your thread.......just a fact of daily life here at FH.

On your post, I think that loss on Sunday.....and how we lost......is going to sting for awhile and you can't really blame fans for 20+ years of losing big games. However, your point is well taken and I think as more and more of the analysis of the game comes out, you will likely find more support on this.
 
Well there were a fair amount of drops and just bad play calling. I mean bad. I don't know why he was throwing the ball 38 times in that weather, especially when Waddle was blanketed all game. O.C.s gotta go!!

Let it be know, anyone judging Tua on that game is a fool. Our OL sucks, we abandoned the run, recievers dropped the ball, and the weather was terrible.
The Titans called that game correctly on both sides. We should not have been blitzing as heavily when they weren't even passing the ball. It just opened up running lanes for big gains.
 
May not seem fair but it's the NFL, if the FO can find an upgrade, Tua will be gone this offseason. Tua won't be the only one, a lot of players playing their last game this week.
 
He is 6 foot
 
With the very Same reasoning we can improve the GM and the HC

The coaching staff under Flo - couldn’t be more underwhelming
 
