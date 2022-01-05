I still saw progress even in that bad loss

Yeah, Tua's overall game was game was definitely bad last Sunday against the Titans (inability to grip the ball in bad weather, inaccuracy, etc.), but after watching the tape there were definitely some throws that, to me, show that he is continuing to progress.



The 50-yard toss to Waddle was a great throw, and his interception to me was one of his best throws of the day. A bullet to Gesicki, who lets it bounce off his chest into the defender's hand.



I guess my point is that the end result of this doesn't feel like the Buffalo game did last year. The eye test at the end of last year was bad. And I think he's progressed significantly from that point this last year, physically in particular. It's makes me believe he can thrive with better surroundings. Do you genuinely believe has he hasn't earned at least 1 more year, with improvements in the off-season, to show how he can continue to develop? If so, I'd love to hear the reasoning.