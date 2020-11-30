I thought Neville Hewitt looked good yesterday.

Gase loved that guy. Not sure why we cut him but I guess Flo had other ideas.
Dude came in like a very raw but explosive athlete. To me, cutting him seemed dumb as we already 'paid for' his development and should've kept him reap the fruit of that labor.
 
He sucks. I dont see him as better than our squad
 
I did find it funny that shorty after Hewitt made a play, Zach Vigil made another against the Bills. Whatever, starters for bad teams, water under the bridge.
 
