I thought Neville Hewitt looked good yesterday.

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 549
- Reaction score
- 490
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
Gase loved that guy. Not sure why we cut him but I guess Flo had other ideas.
Dude came in like a very raw but explosive athlete. To me, cutting him seemed dumb as we already 'paid for' his development and should've kept him reap the fruit of that labor.
Dude came in like a very raw but explosive athlete. To me, cutting him seemed dumb as we already 'paid for' his development and should've kept him reap the fruit of that labor.