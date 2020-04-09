I wanna start a Simmons at #5 bandwagon

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Tua has his bandwagon, we need someone else to enter this race at #5 becides a oft-injured QB and I would like to nominate Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons is gonna be a star in the league guys. If Simmons is on the board at #5 he should be near the top of our FO's draft board and we should pick him.

He does what Flores needs. Minka's role, remember, the one that made him so unhappy here in Miami is the perfect fit for Simmons. Hes actually a far better prospect for Coach Flo's defense than Minka was. It's a perfect fit.

Not only can Simmons play Saftey, he is also lighting quick when rushing the passer. He can moonlight as a OLB or Corner if needed and could even play MLB if needed. He can play man or zone extremely well, he can cover WRs, TEs, and RBs. He is a fantastic tackler and helps in run support constantly. He is comparable to Tyrann Mathieu who just won a SB with KC and was the leader of that unit. Only one thing...... Simmons is a better athlete than Mathieu.

Bottom line, Simmons is a game changer and I wouldn't be shocked at all is he ends up going to Canton one day, I believe he will be that good.

I will go on record and say, I'll be elated if Simmons is the pick at #5.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

So, what is the scenario that unfolded between 1-4 to cause Simmons to be available? Who is gone at this point? I like Simmons a lot but this nuclear powered destroyer we're assembling needs a captain.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Top 10 defense baby...oh and no QB so bottom 10 offense. Sounds like Miami from the early 2000s waaaahooooooo!!!!!!

In my opinion even the best defensive players don’t move the needle very much on whether your team ultimately has success or not, the defensive player of the year last year was a corner they got abused in week 17. The Bears traded two first round picks for Khalil Mack and have won seven games this season sense, Houston had Clowney and JJ Watt and win 8-9 games a season, great defense is really good to have for Super Bowl run once you have a quarterback
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

1 Cin - Burrow
2 Wash - Young
3 Det. - Okuda
4 NYG - Wilks

Or

1 Cin - Burrow
2 Wash - Young
3 SD/LV -Tua
4 NYG - Wilks

I think Simmons is there at #5 in most scenarios.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Simmons is great. Derrick Brown is a really good DT. However, we need a franchise caliber QB. It is over 20 years since Dan Marino retired. We need a QB for the future and this is our best chance to find him.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

spiketex said:
Simmons is great. Derrick Brown is a really good DT. However, we need a franchise caliber QB. It is over 20 years since Dan Marino retired. We need a QB for the future and this is our best chance to find him.

You do not know whether you will get a Marino.
All we need is a 4-year superbowl window draftee. We could had drafted Lock last year, Rudolph the year before, all on day 2. It is not necessary to go for day 1 QB to do what we need to do, and that is to open a 4 year window.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I believe, Herbert and Love are not worthy of a top 5 pick, Tuas injury history is too scary for me personally. Although I'll root like hell for him to stay healthy if he is our guy but Simmons is the BPA for our team at this spot IMO.

I dont believe Tua can stay health enough to be a franchise QB. I remeber a guy, who had tons of talent and was a top pick in the draft but had injury concerns. They wernt as bad as Tuas injury history but it still ruined his career... his name..... was Sam Bradford.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

MrChadRico said:
1 Cin - Burrow
2 Wash - Young
3 Det. - Okuda
4 NYG - Wilks

Or

1 Cin - Burrow
2 Wash - Young
3 SD/LV -Tua
4 NYG - Wilks

I think Simmons is there at #5 in most scenarios.

Right so in the one scenario we're taking Simmons over Tua and the other one has Okuda there? Hmmm. Personally? In that scenario, I would take Okudah, trade Howard for another first rounder and then do a deal to get back into the top ten, take Love or Herbert and get two tackles all in round one...
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Bold choice at QB. But I take your point, a clear upgrade over Rosen
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

spiketex said:
Simmons is great. Derrick Brown is a really good DT. However, we need a franchise caliber QB. It is over 20 years since Dan Marino retired. We need a QB for the future and this is our best chance to find him.

I'm totally with you, we need a franchise QB.... I'm just afraid their isnt one available to us in this draft. Theres Burrow and that's it.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Fin-Loco said:
Right so in the one scenario we're taking Simmons over Tua and the other one has Okuda there? Hmmm. Personally? In that scenario, I would take Okudah, trade Howard for another first rounder and then do a deal to get back into the top ten, take Love or Herbert and get two tackles all in round one...

Yea I would rather take Okuda over Tua, but I still really love Simmons. If we take Okuda and trade X we still need a Saftey. Having the extra pick would be great tho, I prefer this idea over taking a QB at #5 that's for sure
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

MrChadRico said:
Yea I would rather take Okuda over Tua, but I still really love Simmons. If we take Okuda and trade X we still need a Saftey. Having the extra pick would be great tho, I prefer this idea over taking a QB at #5 that's for sure

Thanks. It's the NFL. We're ALWAYS going to have a hole to fill we didn't get to. Remember, we have 11 picks after round one Rico.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Yea maybe we should call this the BPA bandwagon instead of the Simmons bandwagon.
 
foozool13

foozool13

Pass for me, if we are not taking a QB at 5 we better trade down, but hopefully stay in top 10 and grab an OT.
 
