I wanna start a Simmons at #5 bandwagon

Tua has his bandwagon, we need someone else to enter this race at #5 becides a oft-injured QB and I would like to nominate Isaiah Simmons.



Simmons is gonna be a star in the league guys. If Simmons is on the board at #5 he should be near the top of our FO's draft board and we should pick him.



He does what Flores needs. Minka's role, remember, the one that made him so unhappy here in Miami is the perfect fit for Simmons. Hes actually a far better prospect for Coach Flo's defense than Minka was. It's a perfect fit.



Not only can Simmons play Saftey, he is also lighting quick when rushing the passer. He can moonlight as a OLB or Corner if needed and could even play MLB if needed. He can play man or zone extremely well, he can cover WRs, TEs, and RBs. He is a fantastic tackler and helps in run support constantly. He is comparable to Tyrann Mathieu who just won a SB with KC and was the leader of that unit. Only one thing...... Simmons is a better athlete than Mathieu.



Bottom line, Simmons is a game changer and I wouldn't be shocked at all is he ends up going to Canton one day, I believe he will be that good.



I will go on record and say, I'll be elated if Simmons is the pick at #5.