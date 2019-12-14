I want Joe - And Only Joe

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Oct 12, 2005
2,531
311
Ocean County, NJ
I had the opportunity to attend the Johnny Unitas Golden Award dinner this past week of which Joe Burrow was the winner of the storied trophy.

I got a chance to meet and speak with him and he is almost apologetic in the limelight he has been thrust in. After watching his Heisman speech, in conjunction with his play on the field and having met with him, I have to say I am all in.

I love the kid and needed to vent, I want to move up and get him. The other QBs to me are a very very distant consolation prize.
 
JamesBW43

JamesBW43

Nov 16, 2005
5,574
767
We would need someone other than the Bengals to end up with the first pick. I doubt they would trade out for anything short of franchise crippling draft capital.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Mar 19, 2005
3,194
562
29
CT
JamesBW43 said:
We would need someone other than the Bengals to end up with the first pick. I doubt they would trade out for anything short of franchise crippling draft capital.
Beat the giants and hope they lose out then we throw the game to the bengals.
 
SkapePhin

SkapePhin

May 20, 2002
40,340
9,782

On the topic of the Heisman ceremony, I loved seeing Ricky baked out of his mind at the 43 second mark. lol
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Oct 12, 2005
2,531
311
Ocean County, NJ
I agree it was hilarious to see the Rickster. I have nothing but love for than guy even though he broke my 16 year old heart way back when, and I cried . With that said, it was pretty funny seeing Manziel too. What do you think was going through that guys head as he watches what could have been ?
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Mar 19, 2005
3,194
562
29
CT
I like Burrow, just not sure he’s worth what they may ask whoever is #1 might just be better off grabbing Tua and hope he recovers. I’m okay with giving up another 1st and maybe another 2nd but if they want all 3 first and maybe more I say no way. Too much risk to give up all 3 first for a guy that really just came out of no where to be the 1st pick, is kind of old for a rookie and plays the most hit or miss position. Much rather roll the dice on Tua and grab 2-3 other starters with those picks rather than risk it all for one player.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Nov 22, 2017
2,746
2,692
38
Tampa
This is why we should have lost out. Meaningless wins ended up costing us. No way in hell does Cincinnati give up that number 1 pick. Even if the Giants get the first pick the cost of trading up is too much considering how many holes we have.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Nov 22, 2008
8,168
1,290
Nope. In no way do you trade up. If anything you end up trading down to accumulated future assets.

And you got another 15 + years before you can start whining about seeing SBs. Many of us haven't seen one with the Phins since Woodley and Strock were suiting up.
 
D

Dsteve

May 7, 2012
1,415
300
Burrow is better than healthy tua, still don’t think it’s worth trading up unless the cost is minimal. Jumping the bungles by one spot might be ok but still expensive as the giants would prob lose out on young. Hopefully the giants are dumb enough to target a WR instead.

hmmm win three meaningless games or draftthe QB for the future?
 
T

The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
4,327
3,795
Allentown, Pa
I’ve been waiting my whole life for draft resources like we have amassed now. I’d love nothing more to continue the stock pile.

Well.

Other than Joe Burrow. I’ve been waiting half my life for a QB like that. His talent was always obvious. As an OSU fan it hurts a little. Hope we see him in the championship.

I’m not selling the farm but I’m getting a quote.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Jun 2, 2004
18,242
2,711
Weeki Wachee, Florida
TKAllDay said:
I had the opportunity to attend the Johnny Unitas Golden Award dinner this past week of which Joe Burrow was the winner of the storied trophy.

I got a chance to meet and speak with him and he is almost apologetic in the limelight he has been thrust in. After watching his Heisman speech, in conjunction with his play on the field and having met with him, I have to say I am all in.

I love the kid and needed to vent, I want to move up and get him. The other QBs to me are a very very distant consolation prize.
It sucks we tried the hardest to win the#1 overall and failed....Burrow is the man in this draft...Tua is good but clearly fragile.

I would use our assets to move up for Burrow if possible... The Bengals might bite.
 
