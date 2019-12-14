I want Joe - And Only Joe

TKAllDay
I had the opportunity to attend the Johnny Unitas Golden Award dinner this past week of which Joe Burrow was the winner of the storied trophy.
I got a chance to meet and speak with him and he is almost apologetic in the limelight he has been thrust in. After watching his Heisman speech, in conjunction with his play on the field and having met with him, I have to say I am all in.
I love the kid and needed to vent, I want to move up and get him. The other QBs to me are a very very distant consolation prize.
