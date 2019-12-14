I want Joe - And Only Joe

I like Burrow, just not sure he’s worth what they may ask whoever is #1 might just be better off grabbing Tua and hope he recovers. I’m okay with giving up another 1st and maybe another 2nd but if they want all 3 first and maybe more I say no way. Too much risk to give up all 3 first for a guy that really just came out of no where to be the 1st pick, is kind of old for a rookie and plays the most hit or miss position. Much rather roll the dice on Tua and grab 2-3 other starters with those picks rather than risk it all for one player.