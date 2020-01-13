I want Joe Brady. Considering how Burrow was on the bench in Oh St and how he was just alright last year I'm positive this leap in performance didn't just happen overnight from a 24 yr old 3.5 star prospect (3 by rivals, 4 by 247).



What changed JB9? The other JB did.



I think that if you draft say Fromm and put him under Brady he may have a similar resurrection.



I think we're holding off the OC announcement cause we're getting him.