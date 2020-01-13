I want Joe Brady

S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,258
Reaction score
296
I want Joe Brady. Considering how Burrow was on the bench in Oh St and how he was just alright last year I'm positive this leap in performance didn't just happen overnight from a 24 yr old 3.5 star prospect (3 by rivals, 4 by 247).

What changed JB9? The other JB did.

I think that if you draft say Fromm and put him under Brady he may have a similar resurrection.

I think we're holding off the OC announcement cause we're getting him.
 
S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,258
Reaction score
296
From 'passing game coordinator' at LSU to OC in the NFL should be an enticing promotion.
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
760
Reaction score
1,415
I’m still skeptical about the Chan Gailey hire. It’s been what, two weeks at least - and still no announcement from the team? What gives?
 
N

nando03

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,656
Reaction score
60
Age
38
Location
Alexandria, VA
Hey Mods...why was this moved to the draft thread? The OP wants Joe Brady as a coach. he wouldn't be drafted... Shouldn't this be in the main forum?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom