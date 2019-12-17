I want Tua back to school

Geordie said: I'm sorry but I always laugh when someone says we'll defer 2020 for a QB and pick up Lawrence or Fields in 2021. How the hell are we going to do that ? We will be a much better team in 20, we've all seen the remarkable coaching job these coaches have done with street FAs and UDFAs. Could you imagine what our record is going to be with an off season where we have a ton of money and a bucketload of draft picks ? So you say, we've got 2 first rounders lets trade up ? Who is going to be picking at the top of the draft next year ? Retroicle question, it'll be teams with bad QB situations. No one is passing on Trevor Lawrence, no one, that kid is the best QB to come out in a generation and I'm including Tua in that, hasn't lost a game in College so far ! Fields remarkably isn't that far behind, both will go top 5, wouldn't shock anyone if they went 1 and 2. Again those teams will not trade their picks to us just because we want them too.



Now the stars may align and someone takes our offer and we can snag Fields (we aren't getting Lawrence because we aren't going to finish with the worst record in the NFL in 2020) but that's a ridiculously hopeful plan, as much of a gamble as taking a chance on Tua's health if the medicals are clean. Click to expand...

Reality gets lost during the long offseason. Fans want to believe 3 or 4 wins equates to the top pick in the draft. I had to remind many months ago that only twice since 2003 has every team won at least 3 games. It doesn't look likely to happen this season...although we can hope.Trevor Lawrence probably requires 0-2 victories. As you indicated, nobody is going to surrender his rights. The Dolphins wouldn't have enough to move from #2 to #1 next season, even if every 2020 first round pick could be transferred to 2021.This season the Dolphins have earned their spot near the bottom. I often post this link for clarity. Second to last in the league in YPPA Differential, ahead of only the Bengals. Yet even with the miserable stats Miami had to sweat out two 1 point defeats. Otherwise this could really be a ridiculous season with 5 wins despite a pathetic roster.It is severely unlikely that the Dolphins will own a net negative -2 YPA or worse at this time next season. That means the won/loss record won't cooperate either. It was imperative to take full advantage of this season.BTW, notice the logical teams at the bottom, but then one of the most bizarre overachieving seasons ever from the Packers. Their won/loss record looks more like 5-9 or 6-8 via that category alone. Houston has also won many more games than rightful, and Seattle likewise. The two underachieving teams are the Chargers and Dallas.The 49ers are having a fantastic season but the late narrow defeats prevents the won/loss record from being where it should be. Normally I root for Seattle but simply based on overall caliber of team I hope San Francisco emerges ahead of the Seahawks in that division and toward a bye.