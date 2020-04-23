I don’t post all that often, so you don’t have to go that far back into my post history to see just how wrong I was.



I hated the Flores hire. I hated the fact we were picking our next leader from the Patriots coaching tree. I kept thinking about what Zach Thomas said after we cut him (still think that was a scandal) and NE went hard after him in FA. Instead, Thomas signed with the Cowboys. When asked why, he said playing NE twice a year taught him to hate them. I’ve always loved that. I hated NE so much that I didn’t want anyone who had anything to do with them, to have anything to do with us.



Early on in the season, I thought Flores was a disaster. I figured he had no control over the locker room, that the players hadn’t bought in. I thought Grier was an even bigger disaster for having been given the keys to the franchise only to make such a disastrous hire.



I was wrong.



I thought we screwed up #Tank4Tua because Flores whipped the boys into shape.



I was wrong.



I thought we were going to screw up the draft by panicking and trading up, or selecting Herbert, or a bloody OT, or a myriad other disastrous scenarios.



I was wrong.



What Chris Grier just pulled off with our first, first round pick was an absolute masterclass in strategy. There was so much smoke in the air I couldn’t see straight. What Flores did last year with a team full of practice squad talent was impressive. What Ross showed—finally—by handing the keys to Grier and telling him to put his stamp on this franchise, was good judgement.



I haven’t been this hopeful in a long time. Now let’s get some bookend tackles to keep our boy upright.



Fins up, baby.



Let’s go.