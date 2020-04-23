I was wrong

Adam Gase's Eyes

Adam Gase's Eyes

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
919
Reaction score
432
Location
Great White North
I don’t post all that often, so you don’t have to go that far back into my post history to see just how wrong I was.

I hated the Flores hire. I hated the fact we were picking our next leader from the Patriots coaching tree. I kept thinking about what Zach Thomas said after we cut him (still think that was a scandal) and NE went hard after him in FA. Instead, Thomas signed with the Cowboys. When asked why, he said playing NE twice a year taught him to hate them. I’ve always loved that. I hated NE so much that I didn’t want anyone who had anything to do with them, to have anything to do with us.

Early on in the season, I thought Flores was a disaster. I figured he had no control over the locker room, that the players hadn’t bought in. I thought Grier was an even bigger disaster for having been given the keys to the franchise only to make such a disastrous hire.

I was wrong.

I thought we screwed up #Tank4Tua because Flores whipped the boys into shape.

I was wrong.

I thought we were going to screw up the draft by panicking and trading up, or selecting Herbert, or a bloody OT, or a myriad other disastrous scenarios.

I was wrong.

What Chris Grier just pulled off with our first, first round pick was an absolute masterclass in strategy. There was so much smoke in the air I couldn’t see straight. What Flores did last year with a team full of practice squad talent was impressive. What Ross showed—finally—by handing the keys to Grier and telling him to put his stamp on this franchise, was good judgement.

I haven’t been this hopeful in a long time. Now let’s get some bookend tackles to keep our boy upright.

Fins up, baby.

Let’s go.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Starter
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
7,672
Reaction score
2,082
Location
Miami
You were wrong but it feels so right. We should all unite around Coach Flo and Tua. We've got a great core for years to come.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom