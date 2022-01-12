 I wonder how many of us were surprised that Ross fired Flores? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I wonder how many of us were surprised that Ross fired Flores?

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
6,978
Reaction score
9,973
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
I know I was.

I'm not complaining, but I just thought Flores would be here for 2022.

I would really like to know what Ross is looking for in our next HC.
Any insight into what he might be thinking would be useful.
Would he consider a former NFL player that went through one of his classes in "real estate"?

Where could he reasonably expect to find an NFL capable HC outside of the NFL - the Canadian Football League?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,863
Reaction score
3,106
Age
37
Location
Kansas
I was mildly surprised but after reading Barry Jacksons article not shocked at all. Flores was a tyrant who was unapproachable and disrespectful to everyone apparently.

That article shocked me more then his firing now that I think about it.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
21,082
Reaction score
20,868
I was! I thought for sure the way the team played down the stretch and certainly swepping the Pats earned him at least 1 more season.

But when you hear some of the behind the scene stuff, apparently, then you understand why they let him go.

Grier STILL being here is perplexing.
 
