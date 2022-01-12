I wonder how many of us were surprised that Ross fired Flores?

Ray R
I know I was.
I'm not complaining, but I just thought Flores would be here for 2022.
I would really like to know what Ross is looking for in our next HC.
Any insight into what he might be thinking would be useful.
Would he consider a former NFL player that went through one of his classes in "real estate"?
Where could he reasonably expect to find an NFL capable HC outside of the NFL - the Canadian Football League?
