At the end of the day this stuff is overblown. Most of the league generally knows what the other team's main playbook is, it's all about the wrinkles that are put in week of....and is why I love our defense because we can really change up depending on the opponent. As you saw if you watched Peyton and Eli last night, Vegas is known to run a cover 3 period, very easy to prepare for, Ravens, runs a similar defense to ours except I think we have better cover guys. The Ravens defense was harder to crack (if it wasn't for Lamar's fumblitis that game wouldn'tve been close)