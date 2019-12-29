I’d play for this team.

I’m 35. From Brazil. Follow the Phins long distance since October 4th, 1992, Miami won at Buffalo Bills 37-10 typical great Marino day. Had my 1st game in person recently 2017 Sep 17th at LAC, that crazy game with missed FG.

Since 92/93 as many of you saw Jimmy Johnson, Dave Wannstedt, Saban (frustrating, had high hopes here) and all the horrid names that followed these, trying to recover this once winning franchise.

Made a few friends also root for the Phins, one of them makes fun nowadays of it, questioning me why didnt I make him root for the Pats. Well, I admire old school, ethical organizations. And Marino made my mind quickly.

From Marino painful last game vs Jags through these past 20 years, for the first time ever I have a true feeling of Confidence. We saw the likes of Welkers, Landrys and Minkahs leaving, looking for a winning place. And I don’t blame it.

But today, if I was a pro-player I’d let my agent sign me with the Dolphins because despite of the record, it’s easily perceivable the disciplined team-first winning culture/environment that is being built in Davie and that it will pay-off sooner or later.

Of course I’d like to have a shot at Burrow 2020 or Lawrence 2021, but what happened this year my phin-friends seems much bigger than any QB prospect, it’s the beginning of a new era. The great players that will come aboard with us are gonna be consequence of real leadership and not the other way around.

Yay!!! We have a coaching staff that can motivate players on their last stop in the NFL..Can they coach talent?Who knows..we’ll never be in a spot to draft it...I see a lot of 5-10 & 7 & 9 seasons in our future.
The song remains the same..just a different band.
 
