If all of our backs are healthy.....

If the backs are all healthy and you were dressing three for a game, which three do you go with between Gaskin, Ahmed, Johnson, Lindsay, Brown, and Doaks? You can thrown Laird in there you if want as a hypothetical.

Personally, I would go with Johnson, Gaskin, and Brown. I still think Gaskin has a use but has not been used correctly (he's not a lead back). While I'm not in love with Brown, I don't think Liindsay does anything that Johnson can't do and I do like Brown's ability to pass block and is okay in short yardage..
 
In the order of Johnson, Lindsay, Brown, Gaskin, Ahmed.
 
Johnson, Lindsay and Gaskin, in that order. But, don't forget, the backups need to play a role on STs, so that would be a factor.
 
If I get to decide how they are used I would find a better use for Salvon Ahmed than what our coaches normally do.

This constant necessity to run a 157 pound speedster between the Guard and Center is one of the dumbest thing this team has done this season.
 
Johnson, Gaskin, Lindsay. Team doesn't block well enough for Ahmed to be useful, Brown isn't useful in any fashion, and not sure why Doaks is even included on this list.

Would love to Gaskin to be used in just a specialist fashion like he's best designed for.
 
biggrouper said:
If I get to decide how they are used I would find a better use for Salvon Ahmed that what our coaches do.

This constant necessity to run a 157 pound speedster between the Guard and Center is one of the dumbest thing this team has done this season.
Click to expand...
Ahmed had some really good rushing efforts last year for me to just say he flat out sucks. But this team has been able to provide him no space whatsoever and he's not a guy that can shake contact. He's a guy like a poor man's Lamar Miller who takes a hole and gets ten yards downfield before the defense had time to clog it. We haven't made that kind of hole this year, though we did open up some nice ones for Johnson today, that kind of thing can happen when the running back and o-line are actually feeding off each other and the line can get energized by a guy making things happen.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
8,428
Reaction score
3,352
Duke, Lindsay, Laird

ive seen all i need to of gaskin, ahmed and brown

gaskin really is bad and i cant watch him any longer
 
