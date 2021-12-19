If all of our backs are healthy.....

biggrouper said: If I get to decide how they are used I would find a better use for Salvon Ahmed that what our coaches do.



This constant necessity to run a 157 pound speedster between the Guard and Center is one of the dumbest thing this team has done this season. Click to expand...

Ahmed had some really good rushing efforts last year for me to just say he flat out sucks. But this team has been able to provide him no space whatsoever and he's not a guy that can shake contact. He's a guy like a poor man's Lamar Miller who takes a hole and gets ten yards downfield before the defense had time to clog it. We haven't made that kind of hole this year, though we did open up some nice ones for Johnson today, that kind of thing can happen when the running back and o-line are actually feeding off each other and the line can get energized by a guy making things happen.