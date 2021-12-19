If all of our backs are healthy.....

If the backs are all healthy and you were dressing three for a game, which three do you go with between Gaskin, Ahmed, Johnson, Lindsay, Brown, and Doaks? You can thrown Laird in there you if want as a hypothetical.
Personally, I would go with Johnson, Gaskin, and Brown. I still think Gaskin has a use but has not been used correctly (he's not a lead back). While I'm not in love with Brown, I don't think Liindsay does anything that Johnson can't do and I do like Brown's ability to pass block and is okay in short yardage..
Personally, I would go with Johnson, Gaskin, and Brown. I still think Gaskin has a use but has not been used correctly (he's not a lead back). While I'm not in love with Brown, I don't think Liindsay does anything that Johnson can't do and I do like Brown's ability to pass block and is okay in short yardage..