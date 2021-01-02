If Bills come to ball, Fitz wouldnt make a difference.

Dolphins are not in Buffalo's league right now and may never be during the Allen era. The dude just turned out to be a special talent.

If the Bills want to win tomorrow, at all, they will cut through the Dolphins like a hot knife through butter. Fitzpatrick wouldnt change that.

Having him out for Covid reasons is a blessing.

No looking over the shoulders for Tua.

Shouldn't be any pressure, either. Dolphins are not in the Bills league and it's not a Tua or Fitz thing.



I think a Packers-Bills Super Bowl is forthcoming and hopefully Miami can close the gap in the offseason.