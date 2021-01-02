 If Bills come to ball, Fitz wouldnt make a difference. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Bills come to ball, Fitz wouldnt make a difference.

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
719
Reaction score
607
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Dolphins are not in Buffalo's league right now and may never be during the Allen era. The dude just turned out to be a special talent.
If the Bills want to win tomorrow, at all, they will cut through the Dolphins like a hot knife through butter. Fitzpatrick wouldnt change that.
Having him out for Covid reasons is a blessing.
No looking over the shoulders for Tua.
Shouldn't be any pressure, either. Dolphins are not in the Bills league and it's not a Tua or Fitz thing.

I think a Packers-Bills Super Bowl is forthcoming and hopefully Miami can close the gap in the offseason.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,275
Reaction score
3,394
I mean, it’s not like Buffalo dominated the first meeting. Given Miami’s draft capital and status as a superior free agent destination I expect this to be Buffalo’s last year to win the division. And this is coming from a non Tua worshipper.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
719
Reaction score
607
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Allen, like Mahomes, exceeded anyone's expectations. Like Mahomes, there was talent there that not even Buffalo's scouts saw.

That's what's a little scary for Tua. His ceilling was on full display in Tuscaloosa, as was his 'floor' (injury).
We need Tua to be as good in the NFL as he was in college but maybe there's no 'there' there.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
719
Reaction score
607
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Birdmond said:
I mean, it’s not like Buffalo dominated the first meeting. Given Miami’s draft capital and status as a superior free agent destination I expect this to be Buffalo’s last year to win the division. And this is coming from a non Tua worshipper.
Click to expand...
Not unless Allen regresses. A special QB takes you 'next-level'.
Unless Tua can grow into a Top-5 guy, Miami will be sniffin Bill tuckus until Allen moves on or gets hurt.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
719
Reaction score
607
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Tua's advantage was supposed to be a 'between-the-ears' 'IT-factor' that mitigated his lack of physical gifts.
But, if Allen has the same amount of that 'IT-Factor' with his physical gifts, too, then we're screwed.
You can't draft that 'IT-Factor' on purpose. That's something that doesnt present itself until later.
The Dolphins tried to draft 'It-factor' and just wound up with a small, slow guy with a barely-average arm.
 
P

phinfan40353

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 13, 2008
Messages
2,185
Reaction score
1,005
ChitownPhins28 said:
Dolphins are not in Buffalo's league right now and may never be during the Allen era.
Click to expand...
Stopped reading

Even Dan Marino couldn't win a SB with his greatness.

We can hang with anyone right now and that is with only two drafts.

If the AFC thinks Miami won't be contending for championships moving forward, they will be unpleasantly surprised.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
950
Reaction score
867
ChitownPhins28 said:
Not unless Allen regresses. A special QB takes you 'next-level'.
Unless Tua can grow into a Top-5 guy, Miami will be sniffin Bill tuckus until Allen moves on or gets hurt.
Click to expand...
Give me a ****ing break, so Allen has had one outstanding year and it's dead set to be sustainable. If Tua isn't a top 5 guy we're gonna be second fiddle. This post is a reach, instant gratification generation type thinking at it's peak.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,275
Reaction score
3,394
ChitownPhins28 said:
Not unless Allen regresses. A special QB takes you 'next-level'.
Unless Tua can grow into a Top-5 guy, Miami will be sniffin Bill tuckus until Allen moves on or gets hurt.
Click to expand...
Marino was better than Jim Kelly. How did that work out?
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,793
Reaction score
3,625
Are people even aware that Miami has the same point differential as Buffalo does at +96?

This attitude that the Bills have been destroying teams and we've been squeaking by is weak ****. Grow a pair.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
719
Reaction score
607
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
phinfan40353 said:
Stopped reading

Even Dan Marino couldn't win a SB with his greatness.

We can hang with anyone right now and that is with only two drafts.

If the AFC thinks Miami won't be contending for championships moving forward, they will be unpleasantly surprised.
Click to expand...
'May never be...' has the word 'may'. 'May' is not 'will'.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom