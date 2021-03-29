If Carolina's Owner Is Intent On Drafting A QB, Must They Go Through Us?

Vaark
.. or possibly Cincinnati although Sewell and/or Chase seem the compelling pick
Looks like:
Jax: Lawrence
NYJ: Wilson or trade back but does Carolina have enough to offer?
SF: QB (Shanahan's buddy Chris Simms says Jones)
Atlanta: would never trade to help a divisional foe
Cinci: no QB
Fins: open for business?
Detroit: could be in play for Chase, Smith, Pitts or Sewell
Carolina: With 3 out of the projected 5 top QBs gone, would they trade a 2022 first for either Fields, Lance, or Jones (whichever of remains available
So that would result in the Fins moving down 2 spots and Atlanta, Cinci and likely Detroit taking 3 of the big 4 offensive game changers.... Would Grier and Flores be happy with the left over?
Of course Simms and others are also very impressed by Kellen Mund as being "Mahomes like" Would Carolina instead try to trade down to get him or even Trask later in the first round?
In a "history repeating itself several times with Fitz as a place warmer" could The Washington Football Team end up being a potential trade partner of ours?
#InquiringMindsWant2Know
