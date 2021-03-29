 If Carolina's Owner Is Intent On Drafting A QB, Must They Go Through Us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Carolina's Owner Is Intent On Drafting A QB, Must They Go Through Us?

.. or possibly Cincinnati although Sewell and/or Chase seem the compelling pick

Looks like:
Jax: Lawrence
NYJ: Wilson or trade back but does Carolina have enough to offer?
SF: QB (Shanahan's buddy Chris Simms says Jones)
Atlanta: would never trade to help a divisional foe
Cinci: no QB
Fins: open for business?
Detroit: could be in play for Chase, Smith, Pitts or Sewell
Carolina: With 3 out of the projected 5 top QBs gone, would they trade a 2022 first for either Fields, Lance, or Jones (whichever of remains available


So that would result in the Fins moving down 2 spots and Atlanta, Cinci and likely Detroit taking 3 of the big 4 offensive game changers.... Would Grier and Flores be happy with the left over?

Of course Simms and others are also very impressed by Kellen Mund as being "Mahomes like" Would Carolina instead try to trade down to get him or even Trask later in the first round?

In a "history repeating itself several times with Fitz as a place warmer" could The Washington Football Team end up being a potential trade partner of ours?

#InquiringMindsWant2Know

1617039820887.png
 
Most probably view the 2nd trade as the phins have identified a few guys they don’t want to miss out on so they trade up.

However, although it’s doubtful that another trade takes place before the draft, if we are on the clock and Justin fields, Mac Jones, or lance are still on the board it’s certainly possible Carolina puts an offer on the table we can’t refuse.

This is actually more likely than the panthers trading up to 4 with their division rival which is doubtful.

Personally, I think they moved up taking all of this in consideration. Even if they end up trading with the panthers, they may still come away with their guy, in addition to the compensation from the trade.

Imo, they stay at 6 and look at it from the standpoint that they got the same guy they would’ve picked at 3 but got the additional compensation on top of it.
 
If Atl trades down with Denver and Cincy takes Sewell as predicted...I can see the Phins trading with the Panthers for Lance or Fields. The problem is that Carolina has to believe that the Phins or Detroit are not going to go QB, so it would be better for them to hold the picks they would lose.
 
Honestly I think we have targeted a WR. My guess would be Ja'Marr Chase, but whomever it is there's at least a 60% chance we get our top target at #6 overall. If he's gone, there's probably a 90% chance we get our second choice there. So, if we rate both Chase and Smith, as has been suggested, then we're likley to use the pick and take our top choice.

Anyone else trading up is almost guaranteed to be desperate for a QB, which only pushes our position players down more. Atlanta isn't taking a QB, and if they trade back whomever trades up certainly will take a QB. So, unless we're dead-set on Chase and the Bengals go against all general consensus wisdom and leave their crown jewel QB hanging in the wind without a competent OL, we'll get our guy.
 
I'd say no...

Some divisional rivals will trade with one another... especially when the one on top is going nowhere. Atlanta is on top and they are several years away from being relevant again. They are a cap-strapped mess with an aging QB who they can't cut because of their cap mess.

I think they'd be foolish to turn down two #1s and a #2 from Carolina to move down just a few spots. Especially if they think Fields will bust.
 
If Denver trades up with Atlanta then there won't be a QB for Carolina to trade up for.

For Carolina to move up
Jags QB
Jets QB
49ers QB
Falcons Pitts/Sewell
Bengals Pitts/Sewell/Chase

Leaving a QB at 6... Carolina would have to fear Denver moving in front of them with us at 6 or with Detroit at 7. That's how/why Carolina would make the move.
 
That's the trick. If you really want a QB you better move up and make a deal.
I myself think we may trade back again on draft day.
There is a ridiculous amount of talent in this year's draft.
 
Its all but a guarantee that 3 QBs go 1-3, Leaving 1 QB left. If someone wants to trade up why would they not do it with ATL or CIN? I think its very wishful thinking that it will "have to go through us." I can understand the divisional aspect for ATL and CAR, but CIN would work for them just fine.
 
I think that is exactly correct. Flexibility was a big part of the decision for the Eagles trade.

Some didn't like it, and I understand the reason. I can also understand the reasons they did it.
 
I feel that the top 3 picks will be QBs, if Atl goes QB or Sewell/Pitts and Cincy goes either of Sewell/Chase then Dolphins will be the only option for next best QB. In that case I believe both Carolina and Denver will be fighting for that spot. May the highest bidder win! It would be great to fleece another team and still get your receiver!
 
Easy to see how Miami could recover that 2022 First or equivalent
 
What is the current count on that horse trader how many trades has Cinci ownership and FO pulled off?
 
The Bengals aren't known for making trades and it would cost Carolina more to trade with them or Atlanta with us at 6.
 
