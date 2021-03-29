If Carolina's Owner Is Intent On Drafting A QB, Must They Go Through Us?

Most probably view the 2nd trade as the phins have identified a few guys they don’t want to miss out on so they trade up.



However, although it’s doubtful that another trade takes place before the draft, if we are on the clock and Justin fields, Mac Jones, or lance are still on the board it’s certainly possible Carolina puts an offer on the table we can’t refuse.



This is actually more likely than the panthers trading up to 4 with their division rival which is doubtful.



Personally, I think they moved up taking all of this in consideration. Even if they end up trading with the panthers, they may still come away with their guy, in addition to the compensation from the trade.



Imo, they stay at 6 and look at it from the standpoint that they got the same guy they would’ve picked at 3 but got the additional compensation on top of it.