If DeShaun Watson gets hurt...how many games does Houston win?

Preface with saying he's one of my favorite non-Fin players in the league, and I would never wish this on anyone.

However.

The Texans are 0-2. They play Pittsbugh this week. And then home for Minnesota. So I started looking through their schedule...and I'm not convinced they win more than 7 games WITH a healthy Watson. He's getting hit a lot.

And I'm wincing as I say this...but I can't help but think about it, because Miami owns their first rounder and second rounder....if Watson gets hurt in the first half of the season? I don't know that they win more than 4 games.
 
